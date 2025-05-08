Level up Your BGMI Gameplay with These In-Game Reward Coupons
By ANI | Updated: May 8, 2025 11:12 IST2025-05-08T11:09:34+5:302025-05-08T11:12:30+5:30
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8: KRAFTON India is back with a fresh set of limited-time redeem codes ...
BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 8: KRAFTON India is back with a fresh set of limited-time redeem codes for BGMI, offering players a chance to unlock rare in-game items. These rewards are designed to add a personal flair to your loadout, whether it's exclusive outfits, weapon skins, or themed gear.
The codes are valid from April 22 to June 6, 2025, and can be redeemed only through BGMI's official website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Redeem codes:
1.CPZBZH3EG7QJ
2.CPZCZ6RHXAGR
3.CPZDZVVA5V8S
4.CPZEZ65EQ6UJ
5.CPZFZU4W5U49
6.CPZGZNVDGHJH
7.CPZHZJRN5B75
8.CPZIZNDE9T79
9.CPZJZB3M3WBS
10.CPZKZB9EUNCP
11.CPZLZN5M9SS4
12.CPZMZABFQ6WS
13.CQZBZFM49BGD
14.CQZCZ8FCK97W
15.CQZDZ4JMTC84
16.CQZEZXT95XJB
17.CQZFZ43SW34V
18.CQZGZTDES9SD
19.CQZHZASVXQW4
20.CQZIZC5DC84J
21.CQZJZMQ5E46E
22.CQZKZBADHA8N
23.CQZLZWE6VQ3X
24.CQZMZW9884TQ
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed success-fully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app