Leveraging the evolving landscape of the security services industry with CISS systems

CISS Services Ltd (CISS) formerly known as Central Investigation And Security Services Limited.

CISS Services Ltd has been offering security and facility management services for over 35 years now and has a PAN India presence servicing Public Sector Undertakings, Public Sector Banks, MNCs and the various Corporate Entities.

The landscape of the security industry is fast changing with technology playing a pivotal role. Ma tech solutions are fast gaining prominence and CISS Ltd was quick enough to realize the same which lead to incorporation of CISS Systems. CISS Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of CISS Services Ltd offers innovative technology solutions thereby helping CISS Ltd better service its existing and prospective clients.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are advancements in the field of technology that are bringing about a paradigm shift in the way businesses would be run in the near future.

Hence CISS Systems has partnered with Quantal, a company specializing in AI and ML solutions to offer holistic solutions to prospective clients of CISS Services Ltd thereby helping end customers reduce costs of protecting their various assets without having to compromise on quality of security services.

