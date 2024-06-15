Lexicon IMA, Pune's only Media Institute with In-house Media Giants, Pune Times Mirror & Civic Mirror

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Lexicon Institute of Media & Animation (Lexicon IMA) is revolutionizing media education in Pune by offering students unparalleled access to real-world media experiences. With a vision to 'Create the Next Generation of Thought Leaders in Media,' Lexicon IMA aims to equip students with the skills necessary to excel in Animation, Advertising, and Journalism.

Distinguished as the only media institute in Pune with in-house media powerhouses, including Pune Times Mirror, a leading English daily, and Civic Mirror, the city's pioneering Marathi daily tabloid, Lexicon IMA offers students outstanding opportunities for engaging masterclasses, seminars, specialized modules, top-tier internships, and employment.

Pankaj Sharma, President, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, Chairman & MD, Pune Times Mirror, Civic Mirror, and MultiFit, underscores the institute's commitment to providing students with a comprehensive learning experience, stating, "Media isn't just a career; it's a passion. At Lexicon IMA, we share that passion with our students. Our curriculum and partnerships are designed to ignite their creativity, hone their skills, and equip them to become the storytellers, analysts, and leaders who will shape the future of media with ingenuity and passion."

The institute offers several degrees - B.Sc. in Animation and VFX, the 2-year Program in Media Studies, and various Specialized, Expert, and Certification Programs. The courses are tailored to meet the demands of the evolving media landscape. The hallmark 2-year program in Media Studies equips future media leaders with the acumen and skills necessary to excel in journalism and mass communication across diverse platforms, including print, broadcast, social media, and digital media.

Dedicated to making a difference in the field of media and communication, Lexicon IMA facilitates industry visits, workshops, expert-led sessions, and participation in interactive media events. Students also engage in real-life experiences through a capstone project where they propose unique business solutions to practical challenges for the organisations they are associated with during the project period.

Nasir Shaikh, the Group Chief Executive Officer, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, EduCrack, EasyRecruit+ shared his vision for the institute, stating: "At Lexicon IMA, we recognize the global nature of the media landscape. That's why we offer language certifications in Spanish, French, Mandarin, and Sign Language. These programs enrich our students' linguistic capabilities and enhance their professional appeal. We are dedicated to imparting entrepreneurial skills and training, preparing future media leaders to become tactical business innovators in this dynamic industry.

Our commitment to creating 'Day Zero Professionals' means that we offer rigorous training and mentorship. We ensure that our graduates are not just ready but equipped to excel from the moment they step into the industry."

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and practical labs equipped with all the necessary resources for comprehensive learning, Lexicon IMA ensures students receive hands-on training. Through its collaboration with Frameboxx 2.0 and strategic partnership with The Times of India, the institute bridges the industry-academia gap, offering students valuable learning experiences and career opportunities.

By Collaborating with industry and academic experts, Lexicon IMA ensures a rigorous and updated curriculum. The institute's advisory and governing council comprises notable luminaries such as Sarosh Bana, Executive Editor, Business India, Neeraj Jha, former Group President & Chief Communications Officer, Bajaj Group; Rajesh Thurakhia, Founder, Frameboxx 2.0; Hemant Kumar, Founding Editor, Quill Club Writers; Bibhor Srivastava, Managing Director, ITP Media India; Summiya Yasmeen, Founder & Managing Editor, EducationWorld; and many others.

Dipta Joshi, Principal, Lexicon IMA, remarked, "Today's media landscape requires not just storytellers but also innovative thinkers. Lexicon IMA empowers students to develop an entrepreneurial spirit. We go beyond traditional media training, incorporating business skills and fostering an environment that encourages creative problem-solving and building media ventures of the future."

The institute provides scholarships up to Rs 50,000 for the 2-year Program in Media Studies to deserving students, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder access to quality education.

The comprehensive courses at Lexicon IMA ensure that students are equipped with future-ready skills. For more information and admissions, interested students can explore the institute's website, www.lexiconima.com, or email: admission_lexiconima@lexiconedu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor