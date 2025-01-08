LEXITS: Revolutionizing Legal Dispute Resolution with Expert-Driven Pre-Litigation Dispute Management Strategies

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 8: S.K. Singhi & Partners LLP, one of India's leading law firms, has launched a transformative initiativeLEXITS under the aegis of S.K Singhi & Partners. The event was inaugurated by R Venkataramani- Attorney General of India, Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Former Chairman DRDO, Govt of India , Dr. Lalit Bhasin, and Dr. Manoj Kumar. S.K Singhi and Urvashi Singhi welcomed the eminent guests on stage for the lamp lighting ceremony. Lexits, a transformative initiative, is supported by an expert team of retired judges, senior legal patrons, and seasoned legal professionals who bring decades of experience to every case.

Their expertise ensures that the advice provided is not only legally sound but also practically actionable. LEXITS helps litigants make informed, strategic decisions by providing clear insights into the potential outcomes, costs, timelines, and associated risks within the judicial landscape.

The chief guest of the event, R, Venkataramani- Attorney General for India highlighted the importance of an initiative like Lexits for the Indian judiciary system.

"Today wasn't just unveiling of Lexits, but a milestone towards collective journey for justice and legal innovation for everyone who believes in informed decision-making," said S.K Singhi, Founder & Managing Partner at S.K. Singhi & Partners LLP.

Through this innovative service, LEXITS seeks to help clients avoid unnecessary legal battles, reduce litigation-related costs, and expedite the dispute resolution process. By providing actionable insights and alternative solutions. The event was attended by some of the most venerable patrons from the legal fraternity such as Vijay M Phadke, Advocate, Supreme Court of India & France, Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, Disputes Redressal Commission, Former Judge Delhi High, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator India G20, Former Foreign Secretary, Govt Of India, Ausaf Sayeed, Former Foreign Secretary, Govt Of India, and many more.

