Lexus Design Award India 2023 announces finalists, opens voting for People's Choice Award

Lexus India has announced the finalists of the Lexus Design Award India 2023. With over a thousand entries coming in, the finalists were selected for their original and innovative solutions that highlight the purpose of designing for a better tomorrow.

Now in its sixth edition, LDAI continues to evolve with the mission of supporting and nurturing designers & creators from across the country. The program identifies promising talent and gives them a platform to showcase their creativity.

Finalists were chosen for their original solutions contributing to a better tomorrow, while articulating the Lexus brand's three core principles - Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate: while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all. Out of the entries, the illustrious jury panel, which comprises of distinguished design experts from India, have shortlisted 41 talented finalists from the pool.

The Conceptual category finalists went on to receive a one-on-one mentorship by the panel of well-renowned and eminent designers of the country, with whom they interacted directly to further refine their works which will compete at the final event of the Lexus Design Award India 2023. All category winners will be announced at the final event which will be held in a physical form after a 2-year hiatus, on 8th December 2022.

The brand has also announced voting for the People's Choice Award, inviting all to be a part of the jury and vote for their favorite entry through a secured online portal.

Speaking on the property, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, "We are happy to see such a large number of entries come in year after year and this year being the highest ever, which just proves the amount of talent we have in the country. With Lexus Design Award India, we want to give these talented designers, innovators & creators a stage where their creativity and originality can be seen and appreciated. That said, we look forward to meeting and awarding all the deserving winners at the final event."

The Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers, institutions, design consultancy firms, and in-house design teams of companies. Good design is defined by LDAI as the synthesis of ergonomic, aesthetic, commercial, industrial, and scientific disciplines to create products that simplify, enrich and better human existence. Lexus, as a brand, has always stood for excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority, and responsible consumption; and the LDAI will mirror these brand values.

The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help to shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for the finalists to work with globally recognized designers as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs, and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar's most important events.

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

