Lexus India slashes car prices by up to Rs 20.8 lakh over GST rate cut

New Delhi, Sep 8 Lexus India on Monday announced big price cuts across all its models after the recent reduction in GST rates.

The new prices will come into effect from September 22, just in time for the festive season.

With this move, the luxury carmaker is passing on the full benefit of the tax cut to its customers, making its cars more affordable.

The Japanese luxury brand has slashed prices by amounts ranging from just over Rs 1 lakh to as much as Rs 20.8 lakh, depending on the model.

The entry-level ES 300h sedan is now cheaper by up to Rs 1.47 lakh, while the popular NX 350h SUV sees a price drop of up to Rs 1.58 lakh.

In the RX range, the RX 350h is lower by up to Rs 2.1 lakh and the RX 500h by Rs 2.58 lakh.

Larger luxury vehicles also come with major reductions. The LM 350h now offers savings of up to Rs 5.77 lakh, while the flagship LX 500d SUV has become more attractive with a massive cut of up to Rs 20.8 lakh.

This makes it one of the biggest price adjustments in India’s luxury car segment following the GST 2.0 rollout.

Commenting on the announcement, Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said the company is delighted to pass on the full benefit of the reform to its customers.

"This initiative enhances accessibility and instils greater confidence in the luxury mobility space," he noted.

He added that the decision reflects Lexus’s philosophy of Omotenashi -- a focus on anticipating customer needs and creating meaningful ownership experiences.

"Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles," Ikeuchi noted.

The timing of the price cuts is significant, as demand for luxury cars is expected to rise during the upcoming festive season.

