LG Chem develops key liquid material for advanced chip packaging

Seoul [South Korea], September 29 : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. said on Monday it has developed a liquid photo-imageable dielectric (PID), a key insulating material for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company plans to actively target the artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance semiconductor markets, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

PID is a photosensitive insulating material that forms fine circuits connecting semiconductor chips and substrates. It creates electrical signal pathways, enhances circuit precision, and strengthens the performance and reliability of semiconductors, making it an essential material in advanced packaging processes.

The importance of PID is growing, especially for high-performance semiconductors that require denser and more precise circuits. LG Chem's liquid PID enables high-resolution patterning, cures stably even at low temperatures, and features low shrinkage and absorption rates, thereby enhancing process stability. The material also contains no per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) or organic solvents such as N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) and toluene, making it easier to comply with environmental regulations," the report said.

To further penetrate the PID market, currently dominated by Japanese material companies, LG Chem is accelerating the development of film-type PID by leveraging its accumulated expertise in film technology for electronics materials, including displays, semiconductors, and automobiles.

The report stated that the company is collaborating with leading global semiconductor companies on this initiative.

"Industry analysts say demand for PID will rise sharply as semiconductor packaging shifts to larger substrates and finer interconnects to support AI and high-performance computing. LG Chem added that its film PID can maintain uniform thickness and patterns even on large substrates due to its adhesive form," the report said.

With high strength, elasticity, and low moisture absorption, it minimizes cracking even under repeated temperature changes.

It can also be applied without altering existing processes, as substrate manufacturers can use their current equipment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor