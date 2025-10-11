LG Electronics IPO Allotment Finalised: Here’s How to Check Status on BSE and NSE

LG Electronics' initial public offering (IPO) concluded on Thursday, October 9, witnessing a massive demand from all categories of investors. The allotment of shares has now been finalised. Those who have applied for the public issue can check LG Electronics IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE or NSE website. They can also log in at the official website of its registrar, Kfin Technologies.According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹395, which means the grey market is signalling that the LG Electronics IPO listing price could be around ₹1535 ( ₹1140 + ₹395).

LG Electronics IPO investors who are looking to find a way to check their share allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website can now follow the steps below —

Step 1: Visit the BSE website using the following link — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity’.

Step 3: From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown, choose ‘LG Electronics India Limited’.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Step 5: Check the box for ‘I am not a robot’, then click on ‘Search’.

After following the steps, your IPO allotment status for LG Electronics India will be displayed on the screen.

IPO investors who are looking to find a way to check their share allotment status on the National Stock Exchange website can now follow the steps below —

Step 1: Go to the NSE IPO allotment status page — https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, choose ‘LG Electronics Limited’.

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’.

Your IPO allotment status will be visible on the device screen.

Investors who wish to check their IPO allotment status on the KFin Technologies website can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the KFintech IPO allotment page — https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: From the dropdown, select ‘LG Electronics Limited’.

Step 3: Choose one of the options — Application Number, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4: Enter the relevant details based on your selection.

Step 5: Fill in the Captcha and click ‘Submit’.

Your allotment status will be visible on the screen.