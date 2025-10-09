LG Electronics IPO Day 3: Check GMP, Subscription Status on Last Day of Bidding

LG Electronics IPO has entered its third day and last day of bidding, drawing strong interest from both institutional and retail investors. The Rs 11,607 crore IPO was open for subscription on October 7 and will close today. The IPO subscribed 46.53 times on the third day of bidding on Thursday, October 9.

The Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 140.97 times, non-institutional investors was booked 21.93 times, while the retail-investors subscribed 3.35 times, as per NSE data until 3.35 pm today.

LG Electronics IPO GMP

According to media reports, LG Electronics India's unlisted shares are trading at Rs 1,465 in the grey market premium (GMP) of 28.51% over the upper price cut of Rs 1,140.

Allotment and Listing Details

The LG Electronics IPO will be finalised the allotment on October 10, 2025, with non-lucky investors will be given refunds on October 11. The stock is tentatively scheduled to list on October 14 on both NSE and BSE.

This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year. LG Electronics India has delivered robust financial performance, with net profit surging 45% year-on-year and revenues exceeding INR 240 billion in FY2025. The company’s capital-efficient business model, high capacity utilisation, and strong service and maintenance ecosystem underpin its ability to scale efficiently, maintain industry-leading margins, and generate stable cash flows even amidst competitive intensity.