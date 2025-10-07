LG Electronics IPO: GMP, Subscription and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics Ltd is now open for subscription from October 7 and it will close on October 9, 2025. Rs 11,607 crore IPO will have a lot size of 13 shares, which is a price range of Rs 1,080-Rs 1,140 per share with the minimum investment of Rs 14,040.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) early signals suggest strong demand from investors. The GMP of LG Electronics IPO is trading at Rs 318, which implies a listing price of Rs 1,458 per share, approximately 28% above the upper end of the price band.

On the first day of LG Electronics' IPO until 12.30 pm 37% of the shares had been bid for with qualified institutional buyers taking up 4% of their quota, retail investors about 41%, and non-institutional investors around 75%.

The employee portion of the IPO has been booked at over 100%, hinting at confidence from the most closely associated with the company.

About LG Electronics

India leading electronic appliance company was incorporated in 1997 it has a dominant presence across categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, and microwaves. The company's business depend on the retail, which accounts for nearly 77% of its sales, supported by an extensive network of over 35,000 retail touchpoints. Its manufacturing footprint includes two large facilities in Noida and Pune, which together produce around 85% of its sales.

LG India is investing 600 million USD inn a new plant in Andhra Pradesh which will turn India to global export hub for products destined for Europe and other markets.

Can You Subscribe to the LG Electronics IPO?

Share market brokerages such as Angel One, Motilal Oswal, and Ventura Securities have recommended subscribing to the IPO, citing the company’s strong brand, market leadership, and solid financial performance.

LG India’s track record of innovation, including early adoption of 4K and Smart TVs and the introduction of OLED TVs in 2015, reinforces investor confidence in its future growth potential.