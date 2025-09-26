LG Electronics launches new TV for seniors

Seoul [South Korea], September 26 : South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. has unveiled a new solution directly targeting senior consumers amid the slump in the global TV market, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

LG Electronics held a press conference at the LG Twin Towers in Yeongdeungpo District, southwestern Seoul, on Thursday to unveil the senior-exclusive LG Easy TV for the first time.

"This is the first time a home appliance company has released a product specifically designed for the silver generation. The new LG Easy TV is tailored to the lifestyle and needs of seniors, going beyond simple TV viewing to include features for care and communication. This move is seen as an attempt to revitalize the stagnant global TV market," the report said.

With this new product, LG Electronics plans to segment consumer groups such as seniors, single-person households, newlyweds, and office workers, responding with tailored solutions to discover new demand despite the economic downturn, the company said.

"We developed the new model after noting that over 70 per cent of inquiries from senior customers to our service centres were related to 'difficulties in using TVs,' the report cited a company official.

The LG Easy TV features a simplified home screen and larger font size for improved readability, while the dedicated remote control comes with larger text and a backlight. It also includes a Help Button that allows users to return to the previously watched program at any time, enhancing operational convenience.

"Equipped with a built-in camera and KakaoTalk integration, the TV also enables video calls with family members. Users can send a help request message via the remote in emergencies. The device also supports medication reminders, schedule notifications, and family remote control alongside photo capture and printing services, offering both 'ease of use' and 'care functions, '" the report noted.

The new product is available in 65-inch and 75-inch models, with the LG Easy TV in line with LG Electronics' "Lifestyle TV Strategy."

The company has pioneered new market segments by introducing previously nonexistent product categories, such as the portable wireless screen StanbyME, the ultra-short throw projector CineBeam S, and the multi-purpose work monitor Smart Monitor Swing.

StanbyME gained popularity among single-person households and newlyweds thanks to its wireless stand with wheels, which allows it to be used anywhere from the bedroom to the kitchen.

The CineBeam S targets customers who prefer compact and lightweight devices, offering 100-inch screens from just 40 centimeters away with ultra-short throw technology.

The Smart Monitor Swing has established itself as a "work-smart" product, thanks to its freely adjustable angles and 32-inch UHD display, which cater to both work and leisure.

Faced with stagnant TV demand, LG Electronics aims to maintain its competitiveness by leveraging its signature strategy of "pioneering new markets."

