LG Electronics or Tata Capital: Which IPO Offers Better Returns? Check Latest GMP Comparison

The Indian stock market is busy with initial public offerings (IPO), now days each and everyday, new IPO are launched where investors are eager, like wise confused about which IPO to subscribe to, like Tata Capital and LG Electronics Ltd have opened for subscription.

The much-talked-about Tata Capital and LG Electronics IPOs are in much talked about, but signal different investor sentiment for each.

Tata Capital IPO

Tata Capital IPO issue size is Rs 15,512 crore, comprising Rs 6,846 crore fresh issue and Rs 8,666 crore Offer for Sale by Tata Sons. Investor will get a lot size of 46 shares with a price band of Rs 310 – Rs 326 per share with the minimum investment of Rs 14,260.

Tata Capital IPO opened for bidding on October 6 and will close on October 8, 2025. The allotment date of the IPO will be on October 9 and the listing on the BSE and NSE markets is likely on October 13.

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of the Rs 15,512 crore IPO is trading at 3% over the upper price band, which means Rs 10 per share. However, despite Tata Group backing, the GMP price of Tata Capital remains muted at 3%.

LG Electronics IPO

The issue size of the major consumer electronics company in India is Rs 11,607.01 crore, which will be entirely through the offer for sale. LG Electronics IPO has opened for subscription on Tuesday, October 7 and the closing date is on October 9, 2025.

The lot size of Rs 11,607.01 crore is 13 shares with the price range between Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, with the minimum investment of Rs 14,040. The tentative allotment date for the LG Electronics IPO is October 10 and the listing date on the share market is on October 14.

Currently, the GMP price for the LG Electronics IPO is trading at 28% higher over the upper price band, which is Rs 318. On the first day of bidding, LG Electronics IPO was subscribed by 0.21 times by the public issue, while institutional investors subscribed 0.24 times and non-institutional investors 0.41 times.

LG Electronics’ GMP is surging, indicating stronger early-day enthusiasm among investors. The GMP rose from Rs 250 to Rs 318 within a day, reflecting growing confidence in the IPO’s potential.

What to Choose — Suitability by Investor Type

If you seek listing gains / short-term listing profit, LG seems to have higher speculative sentiment (strong GMP) and brand appeal.

If you’re a long-term investor looking for fundamental strength in the financial space, Tata Capital may offer structural exposure to credit growth and NBFC expansion.

If you prefer lower risk and an established industry, LG’s business in consumer electronics gives more clarity than financials, which depend on macro & credit cycles.

If you believe the NBFC sector will boom (with rising consumer credit, a low-interest environment), Tata Capital may give better structural growth.