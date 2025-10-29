LG Energy Solution launches battery checkup service for used EVs

Seoul [South Korea], October 29 : LG Energy Solution on Monday launched B.once, a new diagnostic service that evaluates the performance of electric-vehicle (EV) batteries, allowing users to check capacity, voltage and temperature in a single scan, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

The report said, "The company said the service is designed to improve transparency and trust in used-EV transactions and auctions by providing reliable battery-health data."

The service offers two diagnostic modes, Quick Scan and Power Scan. The first checks the battery condition, while the latter provides analysis based on charging data. "The Quick Scan checks a battery's condition in under five minutes, while the Power Scan provides in-depth analysis using real charging data," the report said.

Results are visualized in a report format showing key information such as capacity, energy efficiency, cell deviation, charging history and degradation levels.

The report noted that all the diagnostics are linked through a dedicated mobile app. This enables dealers to analyze battery status via proprietary devices and present objective data to customers. The used-EV platform Revolt will adopt B.once later this month.

LG Energy Solution said it plans to expand its battery-lifecycle service business, building on experience supplying more than 8 billion cells for 15 million EVs since 2009.

Following the launch of B.Lifecare, a continuous battery-health service for existing EV owners, B.once completes the company's vision for end-to-end battery lifecycle management, from diagnostics to resale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor