LG Energy Solution resumes U.S. plant construction after detention ordeal

Seoul [South Korea], October 15 : LG Energy Solution has resumed construction of its joint battery plant (HL-GA) with Hyundai Motor Group in the U.S. state of Georgia after a temporary halt caused by the detention of employees by U.S. immigration authorities, according to a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The company is accelerating work at the site as employees who had been briefly detained last month have returned to duty, ending a de facto suspension of on-site operations.

According to the report, on Tuesday, the staff of LG Energy Solution and its partner firms returned to work after a month of paid leave, following the Chuseok holidays. It marks roughly a month since the "Georgia detention incident" in early September disrupted the project's progress.

"As the plant has not yet entered full-scale operation, we will first focus on ensuring construction resumes smoothly. We will closely monitor any changes in the U.S. business environment and visa-related risks before finalizing the scale and timing of manpower deployment," the report quoted an official from LG Energy Solution.

Project-related companies such as LG CNS and Hyundai Engineering, along with partner staff who had been stationed at the site, are also expected to resume their business trips soon.

"During the recent Korea-U.S. working group meeting, Washington reportedly pledged to guarantee that holders of short-term business (B-1) visas and Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) entries can engage in equipment installation and inspection activities, helping Korean firms speed up on-site operations," the report said.

"The return of essential personnel just a month after the detention incident shows swift recovery," one industry official said. "The resumption of the HL-GA project will likely give momentum to LG Energy Solution's North American business."

