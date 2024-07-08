LG Energy Solution’s operating profit plunges 58 pc as EV sales slip

Seoul, July 8 LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES), South Korea's leading battery maker, said on Monday its second-quarter operating profit plunged 58 per cent from a year earlier due to slowing sales of electric vehicles.

Operating profit for the three months ended in June is estimated to have plummeted to 195.3 billion won ($142 million) from 460.6 billion won in the same period of last year, LGES said in a statement.

"Decreased lithium and other metal prices weighed on EV battery prices, and lower demand from automakers resulted in the decline in profit," the statement said, reports Yonhap news agency.

Sales are projected to fall 30 percent to 6.16 trillion won from 8.77 trillion won during the cited period.

The final earnings figures will be released July 25, the company said.

LEGS sees the global EV markets in a stagnation phase, known as the "chasm," which occurs before the widespread adoption of EVs.

The company said it will focus on strengthening its competitiveness as a car battery supplier despite the temporary slowdown in EV demand.

Early this month, LGES signed a deal with Renault S.A. to supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) pouch-type batteries for the French carmaker's EV models for five years through 2030.

