LG Innotek doubles camera module production in Vietnam

New Delhi [India], September 22 : South Korean electronic materials manufacturer LG Innotek Co. has completed a new smartphone camera module plant in Vietnam and begun operations, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The company plans to engage in a dual production strategy with Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, as the mother factory and Vietnam as a mass-production hub for standard products.

The move aims to enhance cost competitiveness and solidify its position as the world's top camera module manufacturer.

According to the company on Sunday, its subsidiary in Hai Phong has completed the construction of the V3 plant and officially launched operations.

In July 2023, LG Innotek said it would invest a total of 1.3 trillion won (USD 930 million) by the end of 2025 to expand its optical solutions capacity, including the construction of the V3 facility.

The V3 plant spans 150,000 square meters, roughly the size of 20 soccer fields. The expansion more than doubles the company's camera module capacity, ensuring it can supply large orders from clients through a global production network.

Domestic investment is also underway.

In March, LG Innotek signed a 600 billion won agreement with Gumi City to add high-value production lines by the end of next year.

The Gumi site will focus on R&D, premium camera modules for new smartphone models, and optical components for emerging applications, while the Paju site will concentrate on high-value modules such as 3D sensing.

The Vietnam base, meanwhile, is positioned as the main hub for mass production of standard camera modules.

Through its Gumi-Paju-Vietnam tri-hub strategy, LG Innotek is clarifying regional and product roles to deliver a stable supply at lower costs. The company is also strengthening competitiveness through component in-house production and an AI transformation (AX).

AI-driven quality inspection has cut material defect analysis times by up to 90 percent, while its AI process recipe has reduced process optimization from 72 hours to under 6 hours. Initial mass-production yields have also improved significantly.

