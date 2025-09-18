LG reveals Nuriho parts, teases space development goals

Seoul [South Korea], September 18 : In a recent startup showcase in Seoul, LG unveiled the components to be mounted on the Nuri rocket's fourth and fifth launches, underscoring its growing commitment to future space ventures, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The company introduced its first space demonstration project co-developed with domestic startup Unmanned Exploration Laboratory, South Korea's sole lunar rover developer, on Wednesday at LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul, during its "Superstart Day 2025" startup showcase. The duo showcased a camera module for the Nuri's fourth launch in November 2025 and battery cells and an antenna for the fifth launch slated for June 2026.

Pulse quoted an LG official as saying that the firm reduced development costs and time by adapting mass-produced components for space environments, adding that both companies ultimately aim for a lunar landing mission by 2032.

"LG has long had an interest in the space sector, with LG Energy Solution supplying lithium-ion batteries for NASA spacesuits, which are critical for oxygen supply, communication, and radiation protection, in 2016," the report said.

Citing a market research firm, Precedence Research, the global aerospace market is valued at $476.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $512 billion in 2025 to over $1 trillion by 2034.

LG has also been stepping up robotics investment, participating in Figure AI's 2025 Series C round alongside Microsoft, OpenAI, Nvidia, and Jeff Bezos.

Technologies in AI, biotechnology, and computing, the "ABC" areas prioritized by LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, also took center stage.

"Superstart Day will grow into Korea's own 'Eureka Park,'" LG Science Park President Jeong Soo-heon said.

The event also highlighted other space-focused startups, including Walker in Space (space asset maintenance), SpaceBeam (laser-based ultra-fast space communication), and TelePIX (the world's first AI satellite image analysis demonstration).

The two-day exhibition featured 32 startups, including 22 selected from an 80-to-1 competition ratio alongside 10 that are already collaborating with LG.

