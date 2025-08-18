LGT Business Connextions Limited IPO Opens on August 19, 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: LGT Business Connextions Limited (The Company, LGT Business) specializes in offering integrated travel solutions by aggregating services from third-party hotels, airlines and visa agents, directly or through leading aggregators, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on August 19, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 28.09 Crores with shares to be listed on the BSE SME Platform.

The issue size is 26,25,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with an IPO price of ₹ 107 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

Non-Institutional Investors – 12,46,800 Equity Shares

Individual Investors – 12,46,800 Equity Shares

Market Maker – 1,32,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and the general corporate purposes. The issue will open on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 and will close on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar to the Offer is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr. Wilfred Selvaraj, Managing Director of LGT Business Connextions Limited expressed, “Our IPO represents a transformative opportunity to accelerate the company's growth. We have evolved into a recognized player in integrated travel solutions, serving diverse needs from corporate MICE to leisure holidays and bespoke programs. The capital raised will enable us to strengthen our market presence, introduce new offerings, and expand across domestic and international destinations. With a focus on innovation, service excellence, and strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to leverage the rising demand in India's travel and tourism industry and create lasting value.”

Lead Manager – Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited said “The IPO of LGT Business Connextions marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. Over the years, it has built a strong presence in the integrated travel solutions space, offering a wide portfolio from corporate MICE and leisure holidays to bespoke travel programs. The proposed issue will provide the capital required to accelerate expansion, enhance service capabilities, and strengthen its market position. With a clear growth strategy, strong industry fundamentals, and a proven management team, we believe the company is well-placed to capture the emerging opportunities in India's rapidly growing travel and tourism sector.”

