LGT Wealth India and Asset Vantage collaborate to deliver a Full Stack Digital Family Office and Portfolio Analytics Solution for UHNIs and Private Offices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (/BusinessWire India): LGT Wealth India, a private wealth management firm and part of the LGT Group, has partnered with Asset Vantage (AV) to provide a unique and a first-of-its-kind Full Stack Digital Family Office and Portfolio Analytics Solution using the best-in-class technology.

Through this collaboration, both compes have come forward to deliver a superior technology solution, which seamlessly consolidates portfolios across multiple accounts and investments for family offices. The platform aggregates wealth and accounting data across geographies and for family investment entities like individuals, limited liability partnership compes, public limited compes, and trusts. Equipped with a breadth of management features (MIS), the platform provides highly integrated views of a family's net worth. Another key feature is monitoring adherence to a stated Investment Policy and the associated Investment Risks. An added benefit to our clients is that they can reach out to their preferred firms to audit their underlined data.

The data extracted on the platform helps offer insightful intelligence and analytics on investments and financial performances. This single view of the entire investment portfolio is designed to provide an overall portfolio-level position rather than just an investment security-level perspective. Today, HNIs and UHNIs have investments across various distributors, advisors, brokers, demat & bank accounts, and directly with AMCs, all of which may be handled in isolation. The solution assists in comparing the performance as well as identifying risk limits for the portfolio. It offers data reconciliation, investment analytics, performance matrices, and investment tax details through a fully integrated accounting ledger system. This robust wealth-tech system can produce dynamic reports for family offices across family members, family entities, asset classes, currencies, and advisors, all of which can be generated for customizable timelines.

On the launch of the Digital Family Office, Atul Singh, Managing Director and CEO of LGT Wealth India, said, "We are excited about this collaboration and the launch of the LGT Wealth India Digital Family Office, which is a milestone for our orgzation. This reinforces our endeavour to provide best-in-class solutions for our clientele. In our constant effort to deliver client-centric solutions, we realized a need to develop one that is easily accessible, offers a holistic view of investments and accounting for identifying risks and provides in-depth portfolio analytics."

Nimish Shah, Managing Director - Family Office & Portfolio Analytics at LGT Wealth India added, "Effective asset allocation, performance, and risk analytics are possible only on the back of accounting-based data of accurate and reconciled financial information across family members, entities, asset classes, geographies, currencies, advisors, AMCs, banks, demat, and multiple other sources. It is almost magical how clean and concise aggregated data can help families focus on knowing where the investments are, their performance, and their risk."

Chirag Nanavati, Managing Director, Asset Vantage, India said, "We are delighted to partner with LGT Wealth India, to help bring global best practices in integrated investment reporting and accounting technology to help them create a Digital Family Office product for their high-net-worth customers."

AV brings to LGT and its Indian UHNW and Family Office clients the same technology used globally across hundreds of family offices. With the growing wealth and complexity of its Indian clients, LGT can leverage AV's global technology experience to the advantage of its clients. The bundling of AV's tech platform with LGT's international wealth advisory services gives LGT clients the edge they need to manage generational wealth.

LGT Wealth India in brief

LGT Wealth India is a private limited company registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India as a portfolio manager and is engaged in the business of providing various financial services and/or products to its clients. LGT Wealth India is majority owned by LGT, a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As of 30 June 2022, LGT managed assets of CHF 284.7 billion (USD 297.4 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 4500 people who work out of more than 20 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit: www.lgt.com; https://www.lgtindia.in/

Asset Vantage in brief

Asset Vantage (a UNIDEL company) was founded in 2011 by a family office and technology group as a next-generation, SaaS technology-based asset management, accounting, and reporting system catering to the complex financial needs of customers ranging from individual wealth holders to fully staffed family offices and those professionals that serve them.

Our vision is to empower families and their trusted advisors to make better investment decisions with a complete picture of their wealth.

AV has the distinction of being the only truly global platform serving clients across the Americas, UK, Middle East, Asia, and Ocea.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor