Liaquat Gola, Dimension Pictures' Owner, Premieres "Being Alive" at Cannes Red Carpet Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Liaquat Gola, the visionary owner of Dimension Pictures Pvt Ltd, producer and writer of "Being Alive" which is showcased under the category of "Short Film" walked the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet representing the film on the international platform. At the helm of this cinematic triumph is the visionary Liaquat Gola, whose unparalleled passion and unwavering dedication have brought "Being Alive" to fruition.

The film is set against the backdrop of life's enigmatic tapestry, the film takes viewers on an emotive journey, exploring the profound intricacies of existence and the essence of being truly alive.

"Being Alive" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including the incomparable Rajpal Yadav, the enchanting Sezal Sharma, the mesmerizing Niharika Raizada, and the talented Lokesh Singh. Each performance resonates with authenticity, breathing life into characters that linger in the hearts and minds of audiences long after the credits roll.

Apart from this, he also walked the red carpet for the film "Oh Canada". This transcendent cinematic voyage boasts a stellar cast featuring the iconic Richard Gere, the enchanting Uma Thurman, the magnetic Michael Imperioli, the captivating Jacob Elordi, the mesmerizing Victoria Hill, and the luminous Kristine Froseth.

" Stepping onto the Cannes red carpet was a momentous occasiona culmination of passion, dedication, and the tireless pursuit of artistic expression. am humbled to stand here alongside such extraordinary talent" says, Liaquat Gola.

