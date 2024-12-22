LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana will empower women: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday asserted that the recently-launched LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana initiative will empower India's women, and their growth is important for the overall growth of the nation.

"Narendra Modi's LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana 2025 will help us empower women... We are committed to developing this country with the power of women," the Union Minister told reporters in Mumbai.

India can only grow when its women and Nari Shakti strengthens, he said.

On December 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had formally unveiled the LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana, aimed at empowering women with financial awareness and making them insurance agents, at an event in Haryana's Panipat.

This initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass.

The women will receive specialized training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness. After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC.

