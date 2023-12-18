LIC embarks on a Digital Transformation Journey with Kellton as its strategic HRMS partner

PRNewswire

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 18: Kellton, a global Digital Transformation services leader, proudly announces securing a groundbreaking multi-year project from India's largest insurance provider, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) recently. Kellton takes the helm in LIC's digital revolution by spearheading the implementation of state-of-the-art HR tech across an extensive network of more than 4,000 locations.

Entrusted with this pivotal role, Kellton is set to transform the HRMS landscape, leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of PeopleStrong's product. The engagement encompasses seamless data integration, ensuring smooth transition and optimization alongside legacy applications. The engagement will impact over 1,50,000 LIC employees, empowering them with advanced HR solutions that promise heightened efficiency and performance.

LIC decided to partner with Kellton to integrate and oversee its HRMS portal, forming a robust union between Kellton's extensive experience in handling large-scale projects and the innovative PeopleStrong HR-Tech product. This exhaustive system aims at every aspect of HR operations - from recruitment to retirement, aiming to transform the management of LIC's vast employee and retiree base.

"We're delighted to be chosen by LIC in their digital transformation journey. Our expertise in implementing the SaaS-based HRMS solution has positioned us to secure a contract of unprecedented global size and scale," commented Karanjit Singh, CEO, APAC, Kellton. "We are excited about the immense potential of this partnership and look forward to contributing significantly to LIC's transformative journey."

Kellton strives to elevate employee experiences through advanced HR Management Systems and robust IT support, optimizing resources and enhancing overall system efficiency. This commitment aligns seamlessly with LIC's objectives, marking a significant stride in shaping the future of HR transformation within LIC and the broader Indian technology industry.

Kellton is a global technology consulting and IT services company founded on the belief of exploring 'Infinite Possibilities with Technology.' Kellton helps businesses of all sizes, including startups, SMEs, and Fortune 500s, build disruptive digital solutions. With operations across the US, Europe, India, and the Asia Pacific and a global team of 1800+ employees, Kellton enables clients to use technology as their competitive advantage. Kellton has been placed four times on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India List and recognized by Forbes Asia as one of the Top 200 companies in their 'Best Under a Billion' list.

