LIC shares surge nearly 80 per cent in one year

Mumbai, July 18 India's largest insurance company, LIC's shares railed 78 per cent over the last one year, following strong operational performance or positive sentiment for PSU shares among the investors.

LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) share price was Rs 1,101 at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, which was Rs 620 on July 18, 2023.

The company's revenue in the financial year 2023-24 has been Rs 8.46 lakh crore, which was Rs 7.84 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23. During this period, the company's profit increased from Rs 35,997 crore to Rs 40,885 crore.

Talking about other insurance sector stocks, HDFC Life Insurance has given negative returns of about two per cent. In the last one year, the share price of HDFC Group's life insurance company has declined from Rs 656 to Rs 645.

SBI Life Insurance has given returns of about 24 per cent in the last one year. Its share price is Rs 1628, which was Rs 1,314 on July 18, 2023.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance shares have given a return of 12 per cent in the last one year. Its share price on July 18, 2024 was Rs 642, which was Rs 574 on July 18, 2023.

