Liebherr Appliances and News18 Network unveil 'Innovate & Evolve - Prive', a curated showcase of future forward design and technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Liebherr Appliances India Pvt. Ltd, part of the EUR14.6 billion Liebherr Group - the global leader in premium home refrigeration renowned for its innovation and precision engineering, in partnership with News18 Network, hosted Innovate & Evolve - Prive, an exclusive experiential evening that brought together India's leading architects, interior designers, real estate visionaries, hospitality leaders, and luxury tastemakers. The event provided a premium platform for networking, thought leadership, and dialogue, exploring how design, innovation, and craftsmanship are redefining modern living and aspirational luxury homes in India.

Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales India, Liebherr Appliances India, set the tone for the evening by reflecting on India's dynamic growth and Liebherr's journey in shaping the future of refrigeration. He highlighted the company's global legacy, founded by Dr. Hans Liebherr, and its precision-led German engineering with manufacturing across Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and India. Speaking about the brand's vision for India, he remarked, "India is changing at an unprecedented pace, and so are consumer expectations. At Liebherr, our purpose is simpleuse real innovation to make everyday life easier. Whether it is mist-based freshness systems, intuitive hands-free operations, or intelligent solutions like Hot-to-Cool, our focus is to bring global advancements to Indian homes while deeply understanding how India lives, cooks, and grows." He further emphasised the country's rising discretionary spending, the shift toward premium living, and the importance of seamlessly integrating technology into modern design and architecture.

The evening featured a Liebherr Foundational Fireside chat with Steffen Nagel, Managing Director Sales and Marketing Appliance Division-Liebherr Appliances, and Roman Schaefer, Head of Business Area India Appliances Division-Liebherr Appliances, in conversation with CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta, discussing engineering precision, sustainability, and consumer-first innovation. Their exchange explored how global innovation is contextualised for India, the future of refrigeration for home chefs and health-conscious consumers, design-forward appliances for luxury residences, and the growing role of automation and digitalisation in kitchens.

Steffen Nagel highlighted Liebherr's responsibility toward sustainable engineering, stating, "The refrigerator is the only appliance that runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, which makes our responsibility toward energy efficiency even more meaningful. At Liebherr, we engineer every product with long-term sustainability in mind, combining precision, durability, and innovation to reduce consumption while elevating everyday living."

Roman Schaefer emphasised India's strategic importance to Liebherr, noting, "India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world and a core part of our global growth story. Indian consumers have pushed us to rethink, adapt, and engineer appliances specifically for their needs, supported by a strong local partner network. This market keeps us agile, customer-centric, and ultimately strengthens Liebherr's global strategy."

Another session of fireside conversations continued with Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoAL), centred around the theme "From Square Feet to Smart Living - Why tomorrow's luxury is engineered, not embellished." He spoke about the evolution of Indian homeownership, the shift from traditional notions of luxury to technology-enabled living, and how next-generation homes will be defined by intelligent design, sustainability, and seamless integration of smart infrastructure. His insights reflected the aspirations of a rapidly modernising India and the growing demand for thoughtful, future-ready living spaces.

An engaging panel moderated by CNBC-TV18's Manisha Gupta included Rajiv Mishra (Architect & Urban Planner; Principal, Sir J.J. College of Architecture), Sumisha Gilotra (Editor, Architect & Interiors India), Brinda Miller (Chairperson, Kala Ghoda Festival), Nisha JamVwal (Celebrity Columnist, Equal Rights Activist & Luxury Brand Consultant), and Neelam Sonavane (Chief Design Officer, Bonito Design). The panellists discussed the evolving meaning of luxury, the integration of AI and technology for comfort and personalisation, and the balance of tradition and modernity in shaping India's urban design language. They also underscored how brands like Liebherr, with their innovation-driven and design-led appliances, are integral to future-ready homes.

The evening also featured A Special conversation with Sussanne Khan, Founder & Creative Director of The Charcoal Project & Farah Khan Ali, Founder and CEO of Farah Khan Fine Jewellery, on "Designing Modern Luxury - Where innovation meets personal expression." Their dialogue explored how emotion, identity, and artistry shape contemporary living spaces, and how materials, light, colour, and technology work together to create immersive and meaningful design experiences. Their perspectives added depth and credibility to the event, reinforcing the connection between aesthetic expression and intelligent functionalitykey pillars of Liebherr's design philosophy.

The event concluded with entertainment segments and a curated networking dinner, celebrating creativity, culture, and collaboration among India's top minds in architecture, design, real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle. Innovate & Evolve - Prive, powered by Liebherr and presented by News18 Network, continues to be a premier experiential platform celebrating visionary ideas, breakthrough design, luxury craftsmanship, and the evolving aspirations of modern India, sparking dialogue on the future of living.

About Liebherr Appliances

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium home appliance brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a presence across the world, and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond.

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr Appliances operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, particularly in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India Pvt. Ltd. has significantly expanded its product range. The Top Mount portfolio has grown to 32 SKUs with 10 finishes, introducing innovations like lever-handle effortless door opening and Hot to Cool technology that allows storage of freshly boiled milk and other products. In the Direct Cool segment, Liebherr has expanded its offerings to 9 SKUs across multiple capacities, featuring hands-free opening that enhances convenience for multitasking.

The launch of its fully integrated European range marks a key milestone in bringing Liebherr's global design and technology leadership to India. Focused on discerning consumers who seek aesthetic refinement, intelligent functionality, and sustainable performance, Liebherr Appliances India continues to elevate everyday living with its premium, engineering-led refrigeration solutions.

For further details, visit: Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality

