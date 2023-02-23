Life Health Foods launches So Good OAT beverage in India in the plant-based dairy-free segment

Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the plant- based beverage segment, launches their new vegan drink So Good Oat Unsweetened beverage - a dairy-free, plant-based milk. The new delicious So Good Oat beverage delivers what the brand promises - a healthy and versatile drink, made right here in India, adding incredible taste and creaminess to your coffee, tea, baking and smoothies.

So Good Oat Unsweetened beverage is "SO GOOD IN 5 WAYS"! Being a source of calcium for building strong bones, it is an absolute first and great choice for health-conscious consumers. Being lactose free, it's ideal for people with lactose intolerance, those wanting to reduce their dairy consumption, and those looking after their gut health. Fortified with essential vitamins, So Good Oat Unsweetened has no added sugar, zero cholesterol, and is free from preservatives. The So Good plant-based beverage range includes Almond, Cashew, Coconut, Soy and Oat - all available in both 1L and 200ml formats.

Oat beverages are known around the world to be delicious, sustainable, and versatile with So Good Oat Unsweetened, being no exception. Rich, creamy, and incredibly tasty, it goes well with your coffee and tea, on its own, or added to your favourite recipes.

Rohit Bhagat, Business Head, Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., says, "We at Life Health Foods have been always encouraging people to move to healthier options such as plant-based milk. So Good Oat Unsweetened beverage adds a well-rounded nutritional punch for all lovers of health drinks. We understand the needs of today's health-conscious Indian consumer and strongly believe in providing a great combination of good taste, versatility and health benefits at an affordable price."

With the launch of So Good Oat Unsweetened beverage, Life Health Foods build on their reputation for providing the widest range of ready-to-drink dairy alternatives in India and though a niche segment currently, the category of non-dairy alternatives is growing at the rate of 20% year on year. There is growing interest and opportunity in this category. We look forward to continuing to innovate and produce products for India and around the world.

Life Health Foods:

We strive to enrich lives through creating innovative plant-based food. Our commitment to healthy eating is what drives us - we set out to do what is right in food production every step of the way. Our foods are ethically sourced, and we don't use genetically modified ingredients.

We actively practice the I-CARE philosophy through our business:

Integrity; in everything we do including our relationships with staff, suppliers and customers

Courage; in our pursuit of an abundant life for all

Accountability; taking ownership and responsibility for everything we do

Respect; for people, animals and the planet

Environmental responsibility; through sustainable business practices

Our vision is supported by our values, which are reflected in our behaviour: Care - Courage - Humility - Integrity - Passion

Life Health Foods International has a long-term vision of 'Enriching lives through creating Innovative, Plant-Based Foods'. It sells products around the world, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, India and the United Kingdom.

Rohit Bhagat:

Currently working a Business head India for Life Health Foods, Rohit Bhagat has worked in various roles of Sales and Marketing in the FMCG & Retail Trade for over 20 years, with organizations including Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Retail and ICICI Bank.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor