Life Health Foods Launches So Good OAT Caramel Flavoured Beverage in India in the Plant-Based Dairy-Free Segment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the plant-based beverage segment, launches their new vegan drink So Good Oat Caramel beverage - a dairy-free, plant-based milk. The new delicious So Good Oat Caramel beverage delivers what the brand promises - a healthy and versatile drink, made right here in India made from Oats and has a unique Caramel flavour which will be loved by the kids and hopefully reduce the mother's pain of giving them a tasty drink which is nutritious and loved by them.

So Good Oat Caramel beverage is "SO GOOD IN 5 WAYS!" Being a source of calcium for building bones, it is an absolute first and great choice for health-conscious consumers. Being lactose-free, it's ideal for people with lactose intolerance, those wanting to reduce their dairy consumption, and those looking after their gut health.

Oat beverages are known around the world to be delicious, sustainable, and versatile with So Good Caramel being no exception. Rich, creamy, and incredibly tasty. It is an amazing refreshing product for the Kids.

Mr. Rohit Bhagat, Business Head, Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., says, "We at Life Health Foods have been always encouraging people to move to healthier options such as plant-based milk." So Good Oat Caramel beverage adds a well-rounded nutritional punch for all lovers of health drinks. What will differentiate this product is

- Rich Caramel Flavour: Our oat milk has been carefully crafted to capture the authentic taste of sweet, velvety caramel.

- Creamy Consistency: Just like our classic oat milk, this new flavour boasts a creamy texture, perfect for adding to your morning coffee, cereal, or for baking your favourite treats.

- Nutritious: As with our oat milk products, it's naturally free from dairy, soy, and nuts, and has added Calcium and Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B9, B12 and Vitamin D, making it a great choice for you and your family.

- A First in the category: Life Health Foods is proud to be the pioneer in introducing a Caramel Oat Milk. No other plant-based or traditional milkshake is available in this flavour currently.

With the launch of So Good Oat Caramel beverage, Life Health Foods build on their reputation for providing the widest range of ready-to-drink dairy alternatives in India and though a niche segment currently, the category of non-dairy alternatives is growing at the rate of 20% year on year. There is growing interest and opportunity in this category. Life Health Foods look forward to continuing to innovate and produce products for India and around the world.

