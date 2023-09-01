Life Inside Media and GoNuts Join Forces to Introduce Jimmy Shergil as the Brand Ambassador for EzeePay: Revolutionizing Digital Financial Services

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 1: Life Inside Media, a dynamic Video Production Agency has teamed up with Gonuts, a cutting-edge entertainment and influencer platform, to unveil a groundbreaking partnership with Bollywood sensation Jimmy Shergil. The collaboration aims to bring a new era of innovation and accessibility to the digital financial landscape as they announce Jimmy Shergil as the brand face for EzeePay, a pioneering B2B2C Fintech Company.

EzeePay has been at the forefront of transforming the way people engage with digital financial services. With a comprehensive suite of offerings including Aadhaar ATM, Micro ATM, Money Transfer, Mobile & DTH Recharge, Bill Payments, Travel Services, and BharatQR, EzeePay has redefined convenience for millions across the nation.

The association with renowned actor Jimmy Shergil marks a significant milestone in EzeePay's journey. His versatile talent, coupled with a strong resonance with audiences of all ages, makes him an ideal fit to represent a brand that is committed to simplifying and enhancing financial experiences for all.

Both, Life Inside Media and GoNuts expressed their enthusiasm for this landmark collaboration in bringing Jimmy Shergil on board as the brand ambassador for EzeePay. His charisma, credibility, and widespread appeal perfectly align with EzeePay's vision of making digital financial services accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or location."

EzeePay's revolutionary services address the diverse needs of the Indian population, empowering retailers to offer seamless transactions and financial solutions at their fingertips. With Jimmy Shergil as the new face of the brand, EzeePay is set to create a deeper connection with consumers and expand its reach to every corner of the nation.

"I am honoured to represent EzeePay, a brand that is revolutionizing the way people access financial services, especially in semi-urban and rural parts of India. As we move towards a digitally connected future, I am excited to be a part of a company that is making a positive impact on the lives of millions," commented Jimmy Shergil.

This strategic partnership between Life Inside Media, Gonuts, and EzeePay not only reinforces EzeePay's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions but also introduces a captivating and relatable persona to the brand.

Watch the exclusive video on - https://youtu.be/allOiLvsxN0?si=44_HsedxX4Cbn2wx

