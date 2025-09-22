Lifebuoy levels up from hygiene icon to skin protection essential

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Lifebuoy, Hindustan Unilever Limited's trusted soap brand, continues its transformation from a hygiene icon to a skin protection essential with the launch of its on-ground 'Skinvestigator' event. Following the successful campaign with Shah Rukh Khan, this phase brings a content-forward approach, with creators stepping into the role of Skinvestigators to spotlight Lifebuoy's science-backed shift from hygiene to skin health.

Held at the HUL Mumbai office, the event spotlighted Lifebuoy's evolution into a skin health range - from conventional to clean, expert, and premium - infused with skin peptide boosters. The centrepiece was a mystery activity titled "The Case of the Missing Red Bar", where over 30 creators took on the role of Skinvestigators to uncover the story behind Lifebuoy's iconic red bar. Its absence symbolised the brand's pivot from hygiene-first to skin-health focused care

The event opened with a panel discussion moderated by Anu Menon, popularly known as Lola Kutty, who brought her signature wit to the conversation. Joined by senior dermatology professor Dr Mukta, medical practitioner Dr. Collin Jamora and R&D experts, Amithabha Majumdar, who discussed shifts in body care habits, the growing focus on skin health, and the role of innovation in the category. Following this, creators explored interactive zones, taking on their roles as Skinvestigators to solve clues that saw them delve into the science behind the brand's new direction and final discovery - the red bar was missing, no longer found at the sink but instead found by the bath - landing the shift from hygiene to skin health, a metaphor for Lifebuoy's repositioning.

Skinvestigators also visited the Pilot Lab, where they learned how soaps are made and discovered the new ingredients and formulas used in Lifebuoy's latest products.

Unlike typical creator events, Lifebuoy's 'Skinvestigator' experience stood out for its immersive storytelling and engaging format. From the interactive mystery activity to the science zones and the Pilot Lab walkthrough, every detail was thoughtfully designed to reflect the brand's journey. One of the most charming elements was the visual showcase of Lifebuoy's evolution across decades and geographies - tracing its roots back to the 1800s, when the iconic red bar first emerged as a symbol of hygiene. This historical arc not only celebrated Lifebuoy's enduring legacy but also underscored its transformation into a skin protection essential. The event reminded creators and attendees alike that Lifebuoy isn't just a soap - it's a brand that has protected generations and continues to evolve with science-backed innovation.

"Consumers are revolutionizing wellness by demanding science-backed solutions, digital innovation, and greater transparency. As an iconic brand, Lifebuoy enters this new phase with a clear mission: to keep your skin protected so lives can be lived in full glory. This shift reflects our evolution toward holistic, science-backed, and future-ready skin protection." Vipul Mathur, Executive Director Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever.

Lifebuoy's innovation is dermatologist-approved and backed by the British Skin Foundation. Earlier this year, Lifebuoy launched its first advertisement under the new skin protection positioning, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, followed by a new ad that cements the brand's transformation. In this new communication, Lifebuoy focuses on driving relevance and building credibility opening with a dance rehearsal for a Sangeet Function where a dancer's effort to take part in the function is impaired by constant irritation on her skin. The solve? Lifebuoy soap infused with Skin Peptide boosters & vitamin E that deliver 100% stronger skin protection.

Lifebuoy's upgraded Soap Bar & newly launched Bodywash with are enriched with skin protection vitamins and peptide boosters to gently cleanse, protect, and strengthen skin every day.

About Lifebuoy -

Lifebuoy has supported families worldwide for more than a century with products designed to promote better hygiene and healthier lifestyles. Since 2010, the brand has reached over 1 billion people through its hygiene education programmes.

The belief that everyone deserves to be clean, protected, and confident in their skin regardless of age or income - has been central to the brand. Lifebuoy has long championed better health through improved hygiene behaviours and accessible products.

In 2025, Lifebuoy made a science-backed shift from hygiene to skin health, evolving its mission to deliver not only hygiene protection but also daily skin protection. This change reflects evolving consumer needs and introduces new formulations that strengthen the skin's natural barrier - supporting overall skin health while maintaining high standards of hygiene.

This transformation is reflected in Lifebuoy's refreshed identity. While the signature red remains - a symbol of trust, the packaging now conveys the brand's expanded focus on skin health. Powered by plant-based technologies like Stratos™, Lifebuoy's new range targets specific concerns such as dryness, breakouts, and dullness.

Since its launch in 1894, the classic red bar has stood for trusted hygiene. Today, Lifebuoy offers a complete portfolio from soaps and body washes to hand hygiene products - helping families stay clean, protected, and confident in their skin every day.

