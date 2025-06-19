Lifelong Celebrates World Yoga Day with Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar at an Exclusive Wellness Morning in Gurgaon

VMPL

New Delhi/ Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 19: Lifelong Online, one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods, hosted an exclusive "Wellness Morning with Milind and Ankita" at the Grand Hyatt, Gurgaon, to mark World Yoga Day in a truly unforgettable way. With fitness icons Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar leading the experience, the event brought together 25 top lifestyle and fitness creators for a morning filled with movement, mindfulness, and meaningful conversations on holistic living.

The event stood out for its unique outdoor-to-indoor format, blending yoga sessions with strength and mobility workouts, all powered by Lifelong's fitness essentials including yoga mats, blocks, gym balls, resistance bands, and dumbbells which were seamlessly integrated into each activity. The goal? To make wellness accessible, stylish, and effective just like the brand's DNA.

Speaking about the event, Milind Soman, India's Fitness Icon, said, "Yoga is not just a practice, it's a way of life. It's incredible to partner with a brand like Lifelong that's making wellness a daily habit for so many Indians through high-quality, easy-to-use products."

Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women, added, "Wellness is personal and evolving. At today's event, we got to celebrate that with some of the most inspiring creators who are shaping the wellness narrative for Gen Z and Millennials alike."

The creators participated in immersive sessions, product trials, and branded content collaborations, helping amplify Lifelong's vision of a fitter, healthier India. These creators, followed by millions across Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms, shared engaging, real-time content from the event, ensuring viral buzz across digital media.

Shivalika Bhasin, Brand Partnerships Manager at Lifelong Online, said, "This was more than an eventit was a movement. We want to inspire everyday wellness and make top-quality fitness products available at the tap of a button. That's why all our products are now available instantly via Blinkit."

As the world came together on World Yoga Day 2025 to embrace the power of mindfulness and movement, Lifelong reinforced its mission to make fitness not just aspirational, but achievable for every Indian. Because in today's fast-paced world, staying fit isn't a luxury, it's a necessity and Lifelong is here to support that journey, every step of the way.

About Lifelong Online

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed keeping the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to Smartwatches. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete e-commerce flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touch points, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfillment at multiple locations across India. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

