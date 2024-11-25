Lifelong Learner With A Passion For Sustainable Fashion: Meet Driving Force Behind Innovation In India

New Delhi [India], November 23: Recently, we got the chance to learn about the man on a mission, Bhanu Pratap Singh. The impressive number of hats that he wears is praiseworthy.

He is the visionary CEO and Co-Founder of NXT Unpause Yourself Private Limited and Cloveify Wearables Private Limited. He has a proven track record in driving innovation and creating impactful solutions. He is currently contributing to nation-building by making education and skill development accessible. His profound sense of responsibility and pride has also led him on a mission to promote sustainable fashion.

Over the years, Bhanu Pratap Singh's passion for continuous learning and growth has inspired him to keep going. His grit and drive towards empowering individuals through education have made him a prominent personality, complimenting his ‘Lifelong Learning' attitude.

Bhanu has made a unique name for himself in the education sector today. His foundation in computer applications, inspired him to broaden his horizons as well as enhance his leadership skills. He decided to pursue a Master's in Business Administration thereafter. Soon after he began to pursue a career in the field of business, destiny led him to specialize in specific areas of technology.

Using his zest for learning tech and his fascination for computers led him to complete Microsoft Certified Professional, followed by a Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician proficiency. Additionally, he earned the world-renowned Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and Certified Cyber Security Professional certifications.

He successfully cleared six government exams and secured positions as an Assistant Manager at prominent institutions in India as well as Assistant at Oriental Insurance. His experience has played an integral role in establishing him among astute leaders in the financial sector and public service.

Bhanu embraced the role of an educator at Unacademy with an aim to share his knowledge and passion with aspiring learners. He also got the privilege of working with renowned IT companies like NIIT, IBM, and Wipro. Here he gained hands-on experience and contributed to cutting-edge projects.

His deep-seated passion for public service embarked him on a journey to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Examination. Although Iambhanupratapsingh could not find success on this path, it ignited the fire in Bhanu to commit to public welfare.

Bhanu Pratap Singh actively focuses on exploring the vast realm of literature by nurturing his lifelong love of reading books. His personal library has a collection of over 250+ books, cultivating empathy, allowing him to appreciate different perspectives, and become your own master.

Looking back at his experiences and a desire to share them with others, he fostered his thirst for knowledge and love for writing. Not just that, his portfolio broadened when he became the author of an Amazon book that became a medium to connect readers and inspire them.

If all this is not enough, let us also share that Bhanu Pratap Singh is on a mission to promote sustainable fashion. His company Cloveify Wearables Private Limited has been acknowledged for advocating sustainability and educating customers on making consumer friendly choices. His company NXT UnpauseYourself Private Limited (Unpausify) has also been acknowledged for changing the landscape of online education in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor