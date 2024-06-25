Lifelong Online unveils next-generation power bank range and wireless charger range, elevating the standard for mobile charging solutions

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Lifelong Online, one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its product lineup with the introduction of the latest in portable technology: the Power Bank and Wireless Charger. These new offerings underscore the company's unwavering commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that address the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

In today's fast-paced world, where connectivity and mobility are crucial, the Lifelong Online Power Bank stands out by providing unparalleled power availability on the go. This product boasts a high-capacity battery and fast-charging capabilities, ensuring that devices are quickly and efficiently charged. Additionally, its support for multiple cables and sleek design makes it a versatile and stylish companion for any tech-savvy individual. Whether you're traveling, commuting, or simply navigating a busy day, the Power Bank is designed to keep your devices powered up and ready for use. Power banks start from Rs1,299, available at both Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

Sanjeev Ranjan, Category Head (Electronics) at Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are excited to bring these innovative products to our customers. The Power Bank and Wireless Charger reflect our dedication to enhancing user experience through advanced technology. These products are designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle, ensuring that our customers stay connected wherever they are."

Complementing the Power Bank, the Lifelong Online Wireless Charger introduces a new era of convenience. By leveraging efficient and safe wireless technology, this charger eliminates the need for multiple cables, offering a streamlined and clutter-free charging experience. Its design seamlessly integrates into various environments, whether at home, in the office, or while traveling. This innovative charger ensures that users can maintain their productivity and connectivity without the hassle of tangled wires. Wireless Chargers start from 2799, available at Amazon.in.

The introduction of these cutting-edge products marks a significant milestone for Lifelong Online as it continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its reputation as a leader in the e-commerce space. By prioritizing innovation and user-centric design, Lifelong Online reaffirms its commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of modern consumers and maintaining its position at the forefront of technological advancement.

About Lifelong Online

Lifelong Online is one of India's leading e-commerce brands for consumer goods. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed keeping the modern Indian consumer's lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to Smartwatches. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete e-commerce flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touch points, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfillment at multiple locations across India. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

