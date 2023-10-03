Lifespan Hospitals, Nigeria collaborate to transform healthcare

* MoU signed in the presence of High Commissioner of Nigeria

* Deal marks a milestone towards elevating healthcare provision standards, says Lifespan Hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 03: In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare access, Lifespan Hospitals and Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). His Excellency Ambassador Ahmed Sule, The High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, presided over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Raimah International Services Limited Nigeria and Hyderabad-based Lifespan Hospitals LLP India. This partnership is poised to revolutionize the healthcare sector, marking a milestone in the pursuit of quality healthcare. The MoU signing ceremony took place at Lifespan Hospitals, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Dr. Narendra Ram, Chairman and Managing Director of Lifespan Pvt. Ltd, emphasized that this collaboration aims to bridge the healthcare deficit in Nigeria. Lifespan Hospitals is committed to establishing cutting-edge healthcare facilities in Nigeria, staffed by highly skilled professionals. Additionally, they extend their commitment to Nigerian citizens in India, ensuring accessible, high-quality medical care. This initiative not only strengthens the bilateral ties between the two nations but also underscores the shared goal of fostering healthier communities.

Terming the partnership a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare, Dr Ram said, “his collaboration seeks to combine our expertise and resources with the National Healthcare System of Nigeria to provide world-class medical services to its citizens. The partnership marks a momentous step towards elevating healthcare provision standards.”

Raimah International Services and Lifespan Hospitals are embarking on a visionary journey towards a future where top-notch healthcare is within reach of every individual. Their joint mission is to render healthcare more affordable and accessible, ultimately enhancing the health and well-being of people. This partnership serves as a testament to compassion, inclusivity, and the fundamental right to good health.

Dr. Ram asserted that the MoU outlines the roadmap for this collaboration, delineating the establishment of hospitals in Nigeria and the provision of medical facilities to Nigerian citizens by Lifespan Hospitals in Nigeria.

