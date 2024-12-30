Lifetime Award For Outstanding Contribution To Indian Perfumery Was Bestowed Upon Rajesh Gupta, VCPL

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 30: In a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on 19th December 2024, the event Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 was hosted to recognise and celebrate trailblazers across the Healthcare, Education, and Business sectors. Among the distinguished recipients was Rajesh Gupta, Founder of Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd., who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contributions to Indian perfumery.

The event, graced by eminent personalities and dignitaries, was a momentous occasion that brought together luminaries from diverse fields to celebrate excellence and innovation. Chief guests and guests of honour included government officials, ministers and members of parliament.

The ceremony recognised individuals and organisations that have significantly impacted their respective industries, striving to bring about transformative change.

From humble beginnings at his family's agarbatti factory, Rajesh Gupta embarked on a journey into the world of perfumery driven by an innate fascination with fragrance compounding. Despite the uncertainties surrounding the field, his determination led him to complete undergraduate studies at Delhi University and earn a law degree from Delhi Law Faculty.

Over the years, Gupta has created numerous iconic fragrances that have shaped the Indian perfumery industry, earning him the title of the senior "Nose" of the Indian olfactory world. As the Founder of Vanesa Care Pvt. Ltd., his unwavering dedication and vision have elevated Indian perfumery to global standards.

The Atal Samman Samaroh & Atal Achievement Awards 2024 provided a platform for thought leaders, innovators, and industry pioneers to discuss critical issues, including India's health security, while fostering collaboration and networking.

Rajesh Gupta's recognition highlights his remarkable contributions to the art and business of fragrance creation, cementing his legacy as a visionary in the Indian perfumery landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor