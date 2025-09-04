Lighthouse Summit & Awards 2025 Shines Bright at Fairmont Mumbai, Celebrating Visionaries and Trailblazers of Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: The city witnessed an evening of grandeur, recognition, and celebration as the Lighthouse Summit & Awards 2025 unfolded at the majestic Infinity Ballroom at Fairmont Mumbai. Co-hosted by Dome Entertainment, Hospitality Horizon, and Fairmont Mumbai, the event honoured exceptional contributions across the travel, tourism, hospitality sectors, recognising individuals, destinations, and brands that serve as guiding lights for the industry.

Months of meticulous planning, creative collaboration, and technical innovation came together to design an evening that was as seamless as it was spectacular. From immersive sponsor showcases and a dazzling laser light opening act to world-class performances, the event was a testament to the power of storytelling through hospitality and entertainment. At its heart, the awards stood as a definitive benchmark of excellence, rewarding the key people of the industryVikram Oberoi, honoured as Hotelier of the Year; Dr. Ajit B. Kerkar, celebrated with the Drona Lifetime Achievement Award; Anuraag Bhatnagar, inducted into the Hall of Fame; Sabbas Joseph, recognised as MICE & Events Trailblazer; Madhavan Menon, named Tourism Trailblazer; Zubin Saxena, honoured as Hospitality Trailblazer; Rikant Pitti, celebrated as Travel Trailblazer; Shantanu Mehrotra of Indian Accent, awarded the Guiding Light Award for Chef; and Nidhi Verma of Accor, recognised with the Hands of Hospitality Award. Global accolades for excellence were bestowed upon Australia, Emirates, and the Saudi Tourism Authority, while within India, Maharashtra and Kerala were recognised for their leadership and storytelling in tourism.

Fairmont Mumbai - A Grand Stage for Iconic Moments

The choice of Fairmont Mumbai as co-host added an unparalleled dimension to the evening. Located just minutes from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the hotel redefines luxury in the city with 446 rooms and suites that blend Art Deco elegance with contemporary sophistication.

As one of India's most versatile luxury event destinations, the hotel offers 75,000 sq. ft. of banqueting space, including the Infinity Ballroom- an engineering marvel with plug-and-play technology, ceiling beams designed for large-scale productions, and a dedicated car lift for bold event showcases. Complementing it are the chic Eon Ballroom, the intimate Grand Terminus, and The Vantage, a spectacular rooftop venue with panoramic views of Mumbai and the airport.

Guests also experienced glimpses of Fairmont Mumbai's distinguished culinary artistry, from Madeleine de Proust, Mumbai's first Indo-French patisserie, to The Hedonist, a cocktail and jazz lounge inspired by 1920s glamour, and The Merchants, a modern food hall with six interactive live kitchens and Oryn, A high energy dining destination celebrating unapologetic Sichuan and Cantonese flavours with show-stopping flair.

The evening further highlighted the hotel's Fairmont Spa & Longevityan oasis of wellness combining Ayurveda with advanced therapies such as cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen, and red-light therapyand Fairmont Fit, a 24/7 AI-enabled fitness centre that complements the brand's holistic approach to well-being.

The celebrations seamlessly transitioned into a glamorous affair as the evening doubled up to mark Mohamad Morani's Birthday, hosted at the same venue with a dazzling red carpet. Family, friends, celebrities, and industry colleagues Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Samay Raina, Gaurav Chopra, Madhoo, Harmeet Singh, Poonam Pandey, Rajesh Khattar, Nitin Mirani, Shibani Kashyap, Rajiv Roda, Kavitta Verma, Shezray, Vandana Sajnani, Aoora, Rohit Verma, Priyanka Tiwari, Vikas Bhalla, Aarti Chhabria, Vipul Roy, Chandni Jain, Amit Gaur, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Deepshika Nagpal, Rashmi Nigam, Talat Aziz, Mina Aziz, Shama Sikander, Kirti Choudhary, Neetu Chandra, Anjali Tatrari, Marita Monteirro, Rohit Roy, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nivedita Basu, Tanisha Mehta, Malaika Zayed Khan, Malini Agarwal, Kumar Lyrics, Nandini Deb, Udita Goswami & Many More came together to celebrate the dynamic entrepreneur, with the evening capturing a perfect blend of recognition, entertainment, and heartfelt camaraderie.

Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager, Fairmont Mumbai, said _"At Fairmont Mumbai, our vision is to create a destination where the city's vibrant spirit meets timeless elegance. Hosting the Lighthouse Summit & Awards alongside Mr. Morani's spectacular birthday celebration perfectly reflects what we stand fora place where milestones, whether professional or personal, transform into unforgettable memories. We are proud to co-host this evening and showcase our world-class event facilities, dining experiences, and wellness offerings to leaders of the industry"_

Mohomed Morani said _"For me, an event is never just about lights, music, and glamour, it is about creating a memory that will stay with people forever. I have always believed that every detail, no matter how small, has the power to touch hearts. My passion has been to transform ideas into unforgettable experiences, and with every project, I strive to raise the bar and set new benchmarks in this industry I love so much"_

Shafquat Ali, who partnered with Fairmont Mumbai for the Lighthouse Summit & Awards, said _"I have always looked at this industry as more than just business, it is a storyteller in itself. Through events, hospitality, and tourism, we don't just entertain; we celebrate cultures, traditions, and people. My mission has been to bring that story to light, to highlight the creativity and dedication of those who make this industry what it is. For me, true success lies in inspiring others to innovate while staying rooted in authenticity"_

Mazhar Nadiadwala says _" Hospitality and events, for me, are about blending innovation with legacy. I come from a background where grandeur and excellence were always a way of life, but I wanted to push that legacy forward with my own touch of modernity. Every event I curate is an opportunity to create magic and an atmosphere where elegance meets creativity, and where every guest walks away with an experience that they cherish long after the lights go down"_

A Night to Remember

Together, the Lighthouse Summit & Awards 2025 transformed the evening into an iconic milestoneone that celebrated excellence, friendship, glamour, and the everlasting sparkle of Mumbai's spirit

