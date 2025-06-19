Lighting Connect Mesh by Hafele

New Delhi [India], June 19: Hafele sets new standards with Connect Mesh, developed in-house for the individual control of light within interior spaces. The heart of the system is the specially developed Hafele Connect Mesh Chip, which uses Bluetooth® Low Energy technology to allow all system components to communicate wirelessly with each other by forwarding control information to other nodes via radio technology. This module is also integrated in all Loox lighting control components. Thanks to extensive encryption, the system enables secure communication between many devices simultaneously.

The Hafele Connect Mesh app for mobile devices is used for simple and intuitive configuration and control of Connect Mesh networks and lights. The app uses Bluetooth technology to wirelessly control the lights in the room, from dimming and colour changing, to pre-programmed scenarios (different light sources can be grouped together and stored as a scenario), this includes controlling the colour of RGB lights or adjusting the multi-white colour temperature from the same app, remote or switch.

The Hafele Connect Mesh System is future proof with the ability to integrate smart devices and other Bluetooth functionality in a smart home environment in the future. Thanks to the plug-and-play design of Loox, the system can be added to existing installations easily later.

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info to find the nearest

Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: hafeleindia.com

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

1800 266 6667 Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

+91 97691 11122 Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

