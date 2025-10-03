Lights, Camera, Moscow! Moskino brings world-class filming opportunities to FICCI FRAMES 2025

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Moskino, a Moscow subordinated film institution, has been appointed a Destination Partner for FICCI FRAMES 2025, taking place October 7-8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Mumbai. In this role, Moskino will present Moscow as a dynamic and seamless hub for international film productions and co-productions.

Moskino's strength lies in its unique, full-fledged ecosystem - the Moscow Film Cluster. This full-service network brings together all essential elements of filmmaking under one strategic umbrella, including:

-Rebate: incentive measure offering a combined reimbursement of up to 45% of qualifying Moscow expenses - a 30% cash rebate, supplemented by an additional 15% in cost-offsetting advantages through special hospitality offers and service discounts;

-Moscow Film Commission: filming organisation and coordination in Moscow - assistance in getting official permissions for shooting in city locations, street and roads closure support, etc;

-Film Park: complex of backlots and a point of attraction for tourists from all over the world;

-Gorky Film Studio: the oldest film studio in Russia - a full cycle in-house film production with co-production and production service turnkey system integrated;

-Film Factory: unique filming space gathering everything for the production;

-Digital Film Platform: online "one-stop shop" for filmmakers in Moscow for the sustainable development and efficiency improvement of the film industry as well as to increase the competitiveness of Russian film production on the global market;

-Cinema Chain: cultural and educational activities, providing audiences of all ages with the opportunity to watch not only entertaining films, but also Soviet movies, and rare cinema classics on the big screen.

By uniting these entities, Moskino creates a powerful synergy that streamlines the entire filmmaking process - from development and shooting to distribution. This collaborative model not only provides unparalleled support for the global film community but also drives the growth of filming in Moscow and strengthens the city's profile as an unrivaled cinematic capital.

During the event, Georgy Prokopov, Head of the Moscow Film Cluster and Director General of Moskino, will speak at the panel discussion "Beyond Imagination: The Future of Filmmaking."

Georgy Prokopov: "We see India as a strategic partner in the field of cinematography taking into consideration a variety of ongoing and potential projects between our two countries. The development of the Moscow Film Cluster now allows us to provide full-service facilities for film production of any kind in Moscow. The co-production agreement signed between Russian and Indian productions during the Moscow International Film Week in August is a practical step that connects our creative forces. By leveraging tools like the Moscow rebate, we are building a strong foundation to bring powerful Russian-Indian stories to a global audience."

FICCI Frames participants are invited to connect with Moskino at the Film in Moscow booth, located to the right of the main entrance and out of the stand to find out how Moscow can support their film projects.

ABOUT Moscow Film Cluster opportunities: https://filminmoscow.com

ABOUT FICCI FRAMES web, instagram, facebook

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor