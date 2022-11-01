Liminal achieves the highest level of security and operational performance certification with SOC 2 Type II

Digital Wallet Infrastructure platform, announced that it has successfully attained the System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC2) Type II certification.

The successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit validates Liminal's ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security controls & compliance processes.

Additionally, this certification demonstrates a significant milestone for the company and a step further to attracting and expanding institutional investments.

Compliant with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is a universal reporting framework. Having acquired the SOC 2 Type 2 report, Liminal is now one of the most secure and compliant custodians in the APAC & MENA region.

Elated with the accomplishment, Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal, said, "At a time where security threats surround the Blockchain & Crypto landscape, SOC 2 Type II certification displays the gold standard for security and privacy. After achieving this internationally acclaimed certification, we are even more proud to present our robust wallet infrastructure that safeguards digital assets and personal data."

Ankit Devnalkar, Director of Information Security at Liminal, said, "SOC 2 Type II certification reflects the importance Liminal pays to provide the most trusted and secure platform. We're proud to be one of the few to provide such an assurance to our users."

The certification demonstrates Liminal's capacity to exceed the most rigorous security and confidentiality measures that align with global industry standards and first-rate practices, as set by the AICPA.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor