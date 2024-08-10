Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd reports Standalone Net Profit of Rs. 23.67 crore in Q1 FY25, growth of 24.51 Percent Y-o-Y

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 10: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India’s leading healthcare companies has continued to report excellent operational and financial performance for Q1 FY 2024-25 ended 30th June 2024. Company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs. 23.67 crore for the Q1 FY 2024-25 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 19.01 crore reported in Q1 FY2023-24, growth of 24.51% Y-o-Y. Total income for the quarter ended June 2024 was reported at Rs. 157.69 crore, higher by 10.03 % Y-o-Y over total income of Rs. 143.31 crore ssin Q1 FY2023-24. EBITDA for Q1FY25 was reported at Rs. 33.14 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 28.41 crore in Q1FY24, growth of 16.65 % Y-o-Y. EPS for Q1FY25 was at Rs. 11.37 per share.

Business Highlights: –

Total Income for Q1FY25 rise 10.03% Y-o-Y to Rs. 157.69 crore: EBITDA was up 16.65% Y-o-Y to Rs. 33.14 crore.

FIIs steadily raised holding in the company to 3.95% as of June 2024 from 1.74% as on June 2023.

Company achieved milestone of Profit Growth Every Single Year from FY13 to FY24.

Company is targeting revenue of Rs. 750 crore in FY26.

Financial Highlights (Standalone)

(Amount in Cr except EPS)

During FY24, Net Profit of the company rise 28.6% Y-o-Y to Rs. 93.37 crore, EBITDA up 20.3% to Rs. 134.33 crore and Total Income rise 15.43% to Rs. 614.97 crore. For FY24, company has reported its Best-ever results in a financial year with highest – Revenue, EBITDA and Net Profit.

With focused growth strategies and business expansion plans for value added products and expanding to newer markets, company is targeting revenue of Rs. 750 crore in FY26. As of June 2024, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also steadily raised their holding in the company to 3.95% from 1.74% as on June 2023.

Mr. Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “Company has delivered exceptional operational and financial results in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Both domestic and export operations have shown robust growth. We are confident to enhance profitability and margins going forward while sustaining strong growth trajectory. With a pipeline of new product launches for both domestic and international markets, coupled with strategic expansion into new territories, company aims to strengthen its market position and achieve its revenue target of Rs. 750 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2026.”

Lincoln’s commitment to expanding its global footprint while meeting diverse healthcare needs. Going forward the company is focus is on enhancing offerings in lifestyle, chronic, women’s healthcare, and dermatology, alongside the existing acute care lineup. Lincoln showcases its dedication to innovation and growth through a robust portfolio boasting over 1,700 registered products, with 700 more in development.

Over the last 5 years, company has delivered over 13% CAGR in profits and higher single digit growth in sales. The company has been successful in increasing its profit margins from around 13% in FY19 to over 16% in FY24. Company is also ranked among a very few companies to achieve a profit growth every single year from FY13 to FY23. It is among only 16 companies out of 4,200 plus listed companies in the Indian stock exchange to do so as per the analysis of Morningstar.

Lincoln exports to 60+ countries spanning East & West Africa, Central & North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. With recent entry into the Canadian market and approvals from TGA – Australia and EU GMP, the company is poised for further global expansion, while also aggressively pursuing product registration for its Cephalosporin plant in Mehsana. These initiatives align with the company’s revenue target of Rs. 750 crore for FY26.

Lincoln Pharma has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, ant-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has filed 25 plus patent applications and is awarded with seven patents.

Providing Affordable and Innovative medicines for healthier lives.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the leading healthcare companies in Gujarat, India. Established in the year 1979, the company develops and manufactures affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. The company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has over 1,700 registered products and another 700 in pipeline. The company has its strong presence in Domestic market with good strength of own field force and also exports to more than 60 Countries.

Company has developed many new drug delivery dosage forms over years and has a track record of launching many first-of-its-kind innovative products. Company works with vision for nurturing innovations and bringing them to Indian patients at affordable cost to create “Healthcare for All”.

Lincoln Pharma has two state-of-the-art manufacturing facility units at Khatraj in Ahmedabad and Mehsana, Gujarat. Company's manufacturing facilities comply with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company is engaged in manufacturing of pharma formulations like Tablets, Capsules, Injectables, Syrups, Ointments, etc.

Company’s key strength is embedded in its cutting-edge research and development capabilities. The company has a strong R&D team including 30 plus scientists. It has filled 25 plus patent applications and is awarded seven patents. R&D facility of the company is recognised by the Department of Scientific and Technology, Government of India and furnished with state-of-the-art devices and equipment for internal physical, chemical and microbiological analysis of all products.

Company has a strong presence in the domestic market nationally with a dedicated field force of over 600. Company has a wide national distribution network through 21+ Super Stockist in 26 states across India.

Going green, the company has also set up a new 1 MW solar plant on the factory's rooftop in addition to two windmills. This way, we are producing renewable energy for our consumption nearly 65%, resulting in significant savings in electricity costs and helping the company become a self-sustainable and environment-friendly organization.

