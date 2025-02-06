Linklogis Appoints New Leadership to Strengthen Trade Links between India, USA and UK

New Delhi [India], February 06: Singapore based technology company Linklogis International which offers export financing solution globally announced today the key leadership appointments on strategic roles to enhance its capabilities to better serve the trade corridors among India, USA and UK. Priyesh Ranjan who has vast experience in leading trade financing and Fintech business will head India operation for Linklogis International. Prior to this, Priyesh Ranjan was Senior Director, Sales & Partnership at Stenn Technologies and Vice President at Paytm. Joining Priyesh are Sumit Bhateja as Director Global Marketing, along with Sachin Chaturvedi, Abhishek Thorat and Kshitij Patni to lead sales and business development in the region. The leadership team with their deep global experience will focus on promoting and developing techno-business export financing ecosystem to enable companies to address liquidity challenges and strengthen global competitiveness.

India's fast growing export market holds a great significance for Linklogis International to expand its business operation in the region. The company is projecting to gain substantial market share by offering state-of-art technology platform which will enable Indian business and entrepreneurs to meet their export financing challenges.

Mr Charles Song, Founder & Chairman, Linklogis International said: “These appointments will strengthen the growth ambition and reinforce Linklogis role as the go-to-business and technology partner for our clients in India, USA and UK. Further, these appointments will strengthen Linklogis top leadership team with the focus to optimize its supply chain and export finance business globally. Over the next few years, Linklogis International will aim to play a crucial role in driving India’s export economy. We will offer seamless and customised trade finance solutions to merchants in India and facilitate their entry into new markets by providing financial services to buyers and exporters”, he added.

As India has transitioned to being an industrial economy, exports play a crucial role in the overall growth. India's strategy to achieve the US$ 2 trillion target by 2030 revolves around adapting a versatile approach that involves government policy initiatives, infrastructure enhancement and a focus on the key sectors that drive these exports.

About Linklogis International

Linklogis is the world's leading supply chain finance technology solution provider aiming to redefine and transform supply chain finance through technology and innovation. Our cloud-native solutions optimize the payment cycle of supply chain transactions, digitalise the entire workflow of supply chain finance, and enhance transparency and connectivity in the supply chain finance ecosystem, thereby supporting the real economy. Linklogis is listed in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as the first listed China supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise.

