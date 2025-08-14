Lisa Releases New Short Film For "Dream" Starring Kentaro Sakaguchi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: World renowned rapper, singer, dancer, actor and style icon, LISA releases her new short film for "Dream," a standout track from her debut full-length solo album Alter Ego, which was released earlier this year. The beautifully vulnerable video stars LISA alongside actor, Kentaro Sakaguchi - Watch the video here.

The short film, which LISA has been artfully teasing over the course of a series of Instagram stories and posts, invites audiences to experience a cinematic journey of love and loss. LISA's character takes a retrospective path through bittersweet memories of her former partner. Viewers watch as LISA transcends through scenes of great romance to moments of deep sorrow. The emotionally poignant video showcases LISA's acting talents as fans witness a side of her that has never been seen before in her visuals.

The release of the "Dream" music video comes on the heels of LISA earning her third MTV VMA nomination which she received last week for Best K-Pop for "Born Again," her monumental collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE. LISA won the same category last year with "Rockstar" from Alter Ego. It marked her second time winning that category, which she first won in 2022 and is the first solo act to ever win the award and broke a new record as the first solo act to win this category multiple times.

Alter Ego, LISA's debut full length album which was released earlier this year, was met with an outpouring of excitement and praise from fans and critics alike. Rolling Stone heralded, "Lisa's versatility is clearly a strength and one that she's wielding in her nascent acting career, as evidenced by her stint on The While Lotus' current season. It helps make Alter Ego feel like an encouraging first step in her figuring out how where her solo career might go." The album debuted at an impressive #1 on the Top Album Sales chart and in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 (#7). Listen to Alter Ego HERE.

In April, LISA made her solo Coachella debut with electrifying performances at the Sahara Stage. "The performance was tight, creative, cool and altogether electric, with LISA commanding the massive stage (and its attendant massive audience), dancing precisely in tandem with her gaggle of extremely on point dancers and generally looking like she was having a lot of fun while doing it," raved Billboard. On stage, she made sure to shout out her character, Mook, from The White Lotus Season 3. LISA made her acting debut in Emmy-nominated Season 3 of the popular HBO series, captivating audiences as a member of the hotel staff.

LISA is currently on tour with BLACKPINK for their sold out World Tour.

About LISA

LISA is a rapper, singer, dancer and actor best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has made a name for herself as a solo artist. LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 106 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards. In 2024, LISA launched her own management company, LLOUD CO., in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries. In partnership with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, LISA released her first solo single under the partnership, "Rockstar" which was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. She then joined forces with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalia to release her second single, "New Woman," followed by her third single, "Moonlit Floor." She first teased "Moonlit Floor" during her solo festival debut at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City and following the song's official release, she had a showstopping performance at the Victoria's Secret Runway Show. Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. LISA graced the cover of ELLE Magazine's highly coveted September issue in 2024 and Louis Vuitton announced LISA as their newest House Ambassador and she continues to be the face of Bulgari. Outside of music, LISA made her acting debut as "Mook" in the Emmy-nominated season 3 of HBO's hit series, The White Lotus. LISA released her highly anticipated debut solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28 which debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 chart and also debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. LISA made her solo Coachella debut in April to rave reviews.

KENTARO SAKAGUCHI

Born in Tokyo in 1991.

Made his acting debut in 2014.

His work includes the TV dramas "Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team" "Okaeri Mone" "The 13 Lords of the Shogun" "Beyond Goodbye" as well as the films "The Last 10 Years"and "Hell Dogs"

His new film "THE FINAL PIECE" is scheduled for release in Japan on October 31st.

In 2024, he starred in the Korean drama "What Comes After Love" which garnered much attention.

He is active not only in Japan but also in Korea and other parts of Asia, holding fan meeting tours in six Asian cities.

