LISA "Rockstar'' new single coming out on June 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19: World-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, LISA (Lalisa Manobal) will release her new single, "Rockstar" on Thursday, June 27th. Pre-order/save "Rockstar" here. The new single will be released globally at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. See her post on Instagram here.

"Rockstar" will be LISA's first single she releases under the new partnership with her management company LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Launched earlier this year, LLOUD CO. was founded by LISA in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries.

LISA first teased the new single earlier this month on social media through the launch of her TikTok account which set a Guinness World Record by gaining 1M followers in 2 hours and 18 minutes.

