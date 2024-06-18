Lisianthus Tech organised an event on Challenges For A Cyber Surakshit Bharat in association with CSAI (Cyber security association of India)

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 18: The event's chief guest was Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa government of India. The conference began with a welcome address by the guest of honour, Kailash Vijayvargiya cabinet minister MP government India's eminent dignitaries were present to create awareness and share their ideas and experiences on cyber security. Some of the eminent speakers who graced the event were:

Welcome Address by

Lt Gen AS Lamba, PVSM, AVSM, PhD (Retd) Former Vice Chief of Army

initiated the conference with welcome remarks to all the eminent speakers and guests. He emphasized that cyber terrorism poses a significant threat to all nations and regions.

Thematic Address by

Khushhal Kaushik

Founder & CEO Lisianthus Tech.

Khushhal Kaushik, emphasized, "As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, cybersecurity must be an integral component of national security." He further stressed that data privacy poses a significant concern for our nation due to our heavy reliance on external sources for technology, social media, and hardware devices. The challenge with data privacy lies in the difficulty of integrating cybersecurity effectively into national security, requiring robust domestic capabilities in hardware, technology, and product development. Additionally, he underscored the necessity for stringent social media policies and privacy laws. Therefore, it is imperative to implement thorough team to examine global products arriving on our shores and ensure that the product is not used to spy on us.

He also said "To protect our nation from such cyber-attacks, the government and other private organizations and education institutions should focus on cyber security training awareness initiatives like "Cyber Sikshit Bharat" to emphasize on cyber security courses in both schools and colleges to increase the cyber security awareness and reduce ratio of cybercrime."

Guest of Honor Address by

Kailash Vijayvargiya,

Cabinet Minister Madhya Pradesh Government

(Kailash Vijayvargiya ji participated in this program virtually.)

Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasised on the paramount importance of #cybersecurity. As we move forward in our quest to create a robust #digitalecosystem under the vision of a "Digital India," we must not overlook the critical need for a "Cyber Surakshit Bharat."

The #DigitalIndia initiative, launched by our Prime Minister, is a transformative program aimed at empowering our nation through digital means. With daily incidents, it could be seen that there is no immune to these threats.

To safeguard our digital ambitions, cybersecurity must be integrated into every aspect of our digital framework.

Chief Guest Address by

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Government of India

We face massive challenges because India's digital landscape has witnessed in the last decade an unprecedented expansion. Currently, over 840 million Indians are connected online and by 2025, we will have another 400 million people online, and that means we have close to about 1,250 people online. If you look at the past nine years in India, internet connections have surged by about 250 per cent and the cost of per GB of data has plummeted by 99 per cent, and this has led to democratisating access to digital resources," says India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Vote of Thanks by

Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, PhD (Retd) Chairman CSAI & Former NCSC (PMO), Advisor Lisianthus Tech

Lt Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant vote of thanks to all the eminent speakers and guests and emphasized that cybercriminals exploit turbulent scenarios, highlighting the need for proactive and robust cybersecurity measures..

During the inaugural session of the event, Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa representing the Government of India, unveiled the report. The report was prepared by Lisianthus Tech, an Indian cybersecurity solutions company, in association with the Cyber Security Association of India. this report spotlighting The report highlights Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups and hacktivists as major threats to India's cybersecurity. Noteworthy entities include APT41, associated with China, focusing on healthcare and telecom sectors, and the Lazarus Group from North Korea, known for attacking financial and critical infrastructure systems. India's strategy involves intensifying cooperation with global cybersecurity agencies and enhancing incident response protocols. The report underscores the importance of bolstering international partnerships n addressing cross-border cyber threats. For Cyber Surakshit Bharat.

Also During the valedictory session, some dignitaries unveiled this report.

Air Marshal GS BEDI (Retd)

Anshuman Tripathi, NSAB.

Dr Sk Verma Chairman Lisianthus Tech

Prof Nk Goel President CSAI.

Justice Talwant Singh (Retd)

Khushhal Kaushik Founder & CEO Lisianthus Tech

Col Inderjeet singh (Retd) DG CSAI

These dignitaries were in present during the unveiling of the report at the valedictory session, as depicted in the photograph.

