Literary Warriors Group Hosts Grand Two-Day Festival Bhasha and Beyond 2.0 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: The Literary Warriors Group (LWG), led by acclaimed poet and award-winning author Neelam Saxena Chandra, organized its much-anticipated two-day literary festival, “Bhasha and Beyond 2.0,” at the prestigious College of Military Engineering in Pune on December 14-15, 2024. The event showcased a confluence of literature, art, and culture, enthralling attendees with book launches, panel discussions, poetry recitations, art exhibitions, and cultural performances.

Day 1: An Artistic and Literary Extravaganza

The festival commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by esteemed guests Shri Sunil Deodhar, Shri Shailendra Mishra, and Dr. Sujata Jadhav, alongside Neelam Saxena Chandra, President of LWG, and Dr. Renu Mishra, Vice President of LWG. Dr. Renu Mishra served as the emcee for the day, while Dr. Aparna Pradhan, Treasurer of LWG, set an auspicious tone with a soulful recitation of Ganesh Vandana.

The morning featured multiple book launches hosted by Nivedita Roy from Bahrain. The notable titles included:

Waqt, Ek Rahasya-Unscrambling Time, curated by Neelam Saxena Chandra, edited by Dr. Renu Mishra and Asha Singh Gaur.

Echoes of Eternity by Waheeda Hussain.

Mere Bikhre Hain Alfaz by Neelam Saxena Chandra.

Ek Khamosh Kitab by Dr Aparna Pradhan.

Ghumakkado Ki Diary by Dr. Aparna Pradhan, Dr. Renu Mishra, and Anup Jalan.

Cut and Dry by Dr. Maitreyi Joshi.

Bhavarchana by Archana Jain.

Iss Jahaan Se Uss Jahaan Tak by debut author Roopal Nema.

The audience welcomed these works with thunderous applause, celebrating the authors’ contributions to literature.

The day also featured a compelling panel discussion titled “Bhasha aur Saahitya ke Prastutikaran ka Badalta Swaroop” (The Changing Representation of Language and Literature), moderated by Juhi Gupte. Panellists Sanjay Bhardwaj, Satyam Srivastava, and Nivedita Roy explored the evolution of literary expression and the impact of artificial intelligence on writing, emphasizing that AI cannot replace human creativity and emotions.

Adding to the artistic flair, an art exhibition showcased stunning paintings by Priya Bhandkar, Archana Jain, Aditi Joshi, Surendra Saraf, Meghna Godbole, and Preeti Anand. Renowned deaf artist and art educator Deepti Shah judged the exhibition, while Veena Dixit Tiwari managed the event.

The afternoon witnessed a vibrant poetry recital by poets Anu Radha, Sunil Joshi, Mukesh Kumar, Jyoti Naik, Dr. Mamta Tiwari Tripathi, Surekha Sahu, Priyanka Bagul, Koyal Biswas, Vivek Dubey, Satyendra Singh, Roopal Nema, Rita Putatunda, and Archana Jain. Their performances captivated the audience and were judged by acclaimed poets Padmaja Iyengar and Unmesh Mohitkar.

The day concluded with a lively cultural program featuring mono acting, dance, and vocal performances, leaving the audience energized and entertained.

Day 2: Thought-Provoking Discussions and Celebrations

Day two opened with Asha Singh Gaur welcoming guest of honor Mr. Prashant Mishra, Director of the Lucknow Metro Project. The day began with an open mic session hosted by Dr. Maitreyee Joshi, where poets from the LWG organizing committee and CME's in-house poets Lt. Col. Pushkar Kaushik and Rajpal shared their heartfelt compositions.

Book launches continued with titles such as:

Saptrang by Surekha Sahu.

Bhavnaon Ki Gun Gun – Shabdon Mein Chhalki by Shashikala Kalkar.

Ye Tumhara Ghar Nahin by Dr. Koyal Biswas.

Krishnarang by Rimjhim Srivastava and Haripriya.

The launches, hosted by Meera Bhansali, were inaugurated by distinguished guests Mr. Dilip Mohapatra, Brajesh Kumar Singh, and Padmaja Iyengar, who received rousing applause.

A panel discussion on “Samaj Ke Utthan Mein Kavitaon Ka Yogdan” (The Role of Poetry in Uplifting Society), moderated by Sunil Joshi, featured panellists Salil Jain, Anoop Pandey, Dr. Prerna Ubale, and Surekha Sahu. The discussion highlighted the transformative power of poetry in society.

The day's events continued with another open mic session, followed by a poetry competition hosted by Rashmi Sabale. Participants included Shashikala Kalkar, Shrikrishna Kalkar, Gargi S. Bagchi, Major Aditya Deshmukh, Jasveen Singh, Dr. Mamta Tiwari Tripathi, Mani Saxena, Nikhil Nayak, Rita Putatunda, Archana Jain, Abhilasha Arun, Sitalakshmi Khatri, Sudha Saxena, and Jayanti Khare. Judges Unmesh Mohitkar and Padmaja Iyengar praised the participants for their impactful performances.

As the backstage team, including Shweta Bhide, Meera Bhansali, Nishad Bhide, Rashmi Sabale, and Asha Singh Gaur, prepared for the awards ceremony, Dr. Aparna Pradhan hosted a cultural program featuring a mono act, dance performances, and a vibrant musical finale.

Awards and Recognitions

The award ceremony, hosted by Dr. Koyal Biswas, saw guests Brig. Baswana and Mrs. Baswana presenting accolades across categories such as poetry, storytelling, art, and book launches. Key contributors, including the organizing committee, CME sappers, and social media coordinators Nitya Shilpi and Asha Gaur, were felicitated for their efforts. Official photographers Anu Radha and Poornima Kulkarni were also recognized.

The festival concluded with a play by Salil Jain, Rashmi Sabale, and Dr. Aparna Pradhan, leaving attendees inspired and eager for the next edition.

“Bhasha and Beyond 2.0” celebrated the enduring power of language and art, setting a new benchmark for literary festivals in Pune.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor