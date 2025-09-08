Little Flowers Group of Schools Celebrates Prestigious State Teacher's Award 2025 Win

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 8: The Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, proudly announced the recipients of the State Teacher's Award 2025 on the occasion of Teacher's Day, celebrated every year on September 5th. This year, Little Flowers Public Senior Secondary School is elated to share a historic moment as Mr. Rohit Dua Patel, Managing Director of Little Flowers Group of Schools, was honored with this prestigious award for his visionary leadership, innovative contributions, and unwavering commitment to education.

The grand felicitation ceremony, organized under the Shikshak Mahakumbh initiative, was held at Thyagraj Stadium, INA Colony, New Delhi. The event was graced by eminent dignitaries, including Chief Guest Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Minister of Education, Government of India, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, and Sh. Ashish Sood, Hon'ble Minister of Education, Delhi Government.

Symbol of Innovation and Excellence in Education

Mr. Rohit Dua Patel has always envisioned a school as more than just an educational institution - a center for community building and societal transformation. Under his dynamic leadership, Little Flowers Group of Schools has launched transformative initiatives such as the Solar Schools Initiative, AI & Coding Clubs, Hybrid Learning Models, entrepreneurship programs, and various community welfare projects.

These groundbreaking efforts have enriched students' overall learning experience, fostering technological awareness, environmental responsibility, and social consciousness. Mr. Patel firmly believes that the true purpose of education goes beyond imparting knowledge - it is about preparing children to be responsible global citizens who can lead positive change in the world.

Commitment to Sustainability and Green Growth

Mr. Patel's vision extends deeply into sustainability and environmental protection. Under his guidance, the school campuses have been transformed into green and energy-efficient environments, with solar energy projects and environmental clubs playing a vital role.

These initiatives inspire students to actively participate in sustainability efforts, encouraging them to take personal responsibility for the planet. By integrating environmental education into daily school life, the institution nurtures a generation that values conservation and eco-friendly living.

Student Success as the Greatest Achievement

The truest reflection of Mr. Patel's efforts is seen in the success of the students. Under his mentorship, numerous students have excelled in academics and extracurricular activities, achieving national and international recognition. Many have secured admissions to prestigious universities in India and abroad, demonstrating the transformative impact of the right guidance and opportunities.

Collective Effort and Gratitude

In a heartfelt message, Mr. Rohit Dua Patel expressed his gratitude:

"This award is not just mine, but a recognition of the collective efforts of our entire school family - management, teachers, staff, parents, and students. It is the result of our shared dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence."

Adding to the celebrations, the School Manager, Smt. C. M. Patel, and Principal, Mrs. Neeta Dua, congratulated Mr. Patel and the entire team. They highlighted how this achievement serves as a milestone in the school's golden jubilee celebrations, symbolizing the legacy of excellence built over decades.

A Moment of Pride and Inspiration

This recognition is a moment of immense pride for the Little Flowers Group of Schools and a source of inspiration for educators everywhere. It underscores how a dedicated leader, through knowledge, vision, and innovation, can illuminate the path for future generations.

As the institution continues to grow, this award marks a renewed commitment to nurturing future-ready learners while staying true to its mission of transforming education and society.

