Little Singham 3D Tele-Film "Bahubali Friends - Rise of Aparshatru" Selected for Screening at the 54th International Film Festival of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Little Singham 3D Tele-Film "Bahubali Friends - Rise of Aparshatru", a collaboration between Reliance Animation, Rohit Shetty Picturez, and Warner Bros. Discovery, to screen at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa on 28th November 2023, at 11:45 a.m.

Being showcased at IFFI is truly a privilege for the makers, marking a momentous occasion for the film. This platform not only bestows honor but also serves as a remarkable opportunity for "Little Singham Bahubali Friends - Rise of Aparshatru" to captivate a diverse audience, both on a national and international scale.

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO of Reliance Animation, expressed his delight and honor at this achievement, stating, "We feel delighted and honoured that our film "Little Singham Bahubali Friends - Rise of Aparshatru" has been selected for the screening at prestigious 54th International Film Festival of India. Our joint efforts with Warner Bros. Discovery have paved way for home grown IP on the international platform. The passion, the drive to serve our young audiences is what inspired all of us to work out innovative strategies to ensure that we were able to deliver quality program at such a scale."

"Little Singham Bahubali Friends - Rise of Aparshatru" is all about how Mirchi Nagar faces elemental demon attacks, prompting the Bahubali Friends to unite. Little Singham rescues Mooshak Raj, but a greater threat, Aparshatru, is unveiled. Empowered by the Pralay Astra, he defeated Asurs but succumbed to its corruption. The Bahubali Friends hid the weapon, using elemental possessions as keys. Mooshak Raj guides them to its location. In a final showdown, Little Singham and friends outsmart Aparshatru, returning and destroying the dangerous Pralay Astra.

