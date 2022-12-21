Little Things: When Dhruv Met Kavya, tops the list for The Most Played New Release Podcast in India Based on Audible's Best of 2022 List

Audible, an Amazon company and a leading global provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, released its lists of Most Listened To content, across genres and formats (podcasts and audiobooks) for the year of 2022 in India.

Little Things: When Dhruv met Kavya, an audio spin-off of a fan favourite web series topped the list of "Most Played New Releases - Podcast". Fans of the show and the lead couple Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal, were delighted by the podcast which is the "origin story" of how the couple came to be.

Celebrity narrated titles were a highlight for Audible listeners this year, with titles like Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, S1, S2 narrated by the fabulous Sumeet Vyas & Nidhi Singh, Sasural Wonder Phool narrated by Bollywood actors Varun Sharma & Sanya Malhotra topping the Most Played Romance Titles list.

Baby Doll, an Audible Original, starring Richa Chadha and Jaideep Ahlawat about a hurt and humiliated sex worker, who takes on a dreaded underworld don, Balwant, to avenge the violent death of her friend was the Most Played Thriller Podcast the service released this year.

Malang Ishq, featuring Smriti Kalra, Psycho Saiyaan starring the talented Geetika Vidya and Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution, an Audible Original series directed by Mantra, starring Kubbra Sait as Psychologist, Zarah Kaul, who sets out to answer the question - What does it take for a common man to become a murderer? and complete her renowned, murdered father's unfinished book on the same topic, were on the top 5 Most Played Thriller Podcasts list too.

Self-help ruled the roost in terms of most listened to international audiobooks with Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones, The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness and How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships leading the charts.

Mythology was the MVP genre in terms of Hindi audiobooks, with Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition) Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition) and Mahabharat Katha all making it to the top 5 Most Listened to Hindi audiobooks list.

Karen Wiggins, Head of Content, Audible APAC, said, "It's been a terrific year delivering incredibly exciting and fresh content to our listeners. The stellar response these podcasts and audiobooks have received from our listeners encourages us to know we're on the right track and makes us more determined to keep entertaining, delighting and exciting our listeners in 2023."

Check out all the Top 5 Most Listened to categories below #AudibleStats2022:

AUDIOBOOKS:

Top 5 Most popular Audiobooks

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones

2. The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness

3. Sapiens

4. How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships

5. Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money - That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!

Top 5 Most popular India-origin Audiobooks

1. Complete Chanakya Neeti

2. Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)

3. Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1 [The Son of Ponni, Part 1] (Tamil)

4. How to Win Friends and Influence People

5. War of Lanka: Ram Chandra, Book 4

Top 5 Most played New releases from 2022

1. War of Lanka: Ram Chandra, Book 4

2. Do Epic Shit

3. Panchatantra (Hindi Edition)

4. Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition)

5. Bulls, Bears and Other Beasts: A Story of the Indian Stock Market

Top 5 Most played Hindi audiobooks in 2022 (by playcounts)

1. Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)

2. Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition)

3. Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi Edition)

4. Mahabharat Katha [Mahabharata Story]

5. Panchatantra (Hindi Edition)

Top 5 Mythology audiobooks

1. War of Lanka: Ram Chandra, Book 4

2. Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu: Kalki Trilogy, Book 1

3. Mahabharat Katha [Mahabharata Story]

4. Valmiki Ramayan (Hindi Edition)

5. Scion of Ikshvaku: Ram Chandra Series, Book 1

Top 5 Self-help audiobooks

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones

2. How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life

4. Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life

5. Life's Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life

Top 5 Religion/Spirituality audiobooks

1. Shrimad Bhagwad Gita (Hindi Edition)

2. Autobiography of a Yogi

3. Shiv Puran (Hindi Edition)

4. The Secret of Secrets: The Secret of the Golden Flower

5. The Bhagavad Gita

PODCASTS:

Top 5 Most played New released podcasts from 2022

1. Little Things: When Dhruv met Kavya

2. Baby Doll

3. Malang Ishq

4. Psycho Saiyaan

5. Adulting: It's A Jungle Out There

Top 5 Most played Religion and Mythology podcasts in 2022

1. Shrimad Bhagvada Geeta: voice of Krishna with Om Swami

2. Suno Mahabharata Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath

3. Ramayana: Anek Kathayein, Anek Sandarb by Anand Neelakantan

4. Many Ramayana, Many lessons by Anand Neelakantan

5. Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik ke Saath

Top 5 Most played Romance podcasts in 2022

1. Little Things: When Dhruv met Kavya

2. Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, S1

3. Sasural Wonder Phool

4. Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said, S2

5. Piya Milan Chawk 2 with Divya Prakash Dubey

Top 5 Most played Wellness/Self-help podcasts in 2022

1. Shrimad Bhagvada Geeta: voice of Krishna with Om Swami

2. Koshish: Ek Behtar Zindagi Ki with Ashish Bagrecha

3. A Guide to Stress Free Living with Om Swami

4. Roz ke Mantra Om Swami ke Saath

5. Kundalini Sadhna: Anant Urja ka Srot, Om Swami ke Saath

Top 5 Most played Horror podcasts in 2022

1. Bhoot Kaal with Neelesh Misra, S1

2. Kaali Awaazein

3. Vikram Beetaal

4. Chhupe Saaye S1

5. Chuppe Saaye S2

Top 5 Most played Thriller podcasts in 2022

1. Baby Doll

2. Malang Ishq

3. Psycho Saiyaan

4. The Magadh Mystery by Chris C. Doyle

5. Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution

