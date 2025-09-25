Livasa Hospitals Appoints Anurag Yadav as Chief Executive Officer

NewsVoir

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 25: Livasa Hospitals (erstwhile Ivy Hospitals), a leading chain of multispecialty hospitals in Punjab, backed by India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), today announced the appointment of Anurag Yadav as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Yadav brings with him over three decades of professional experience, including more than two decades in senior leadership roles across some of India's most reputed hospital networks. Prior to joining Livasa Hospitals, he served as CEO of Gleneagles Healthcare India and held key executive positions at Manipal Health Enterprises, Fortis Healthcare, and Sakra World Hospital.

A Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an ISB alumnus, Yadav has built a strong reputation of driving operational excellence, scaling operations, optimizing procurement and logistics, and building patient-centric systems. His leadership will steer Livasa Hospitals into its next phase of growth focused on network expansion, enhanced clinical outcomes, innovations, and an elevated patient experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Anurag Yadav, CEO, Livasa Hospitals, said, "I am excited to join this journey and work with the talented team to enhance patient outcomes, expand our reach, and position Livasa as a benchmark in healthcare excellence, with a sharp focus on community well-being and sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director of IndiaRF, said, "We're pleased to welcome Anurag Yadav as CEO. His proven leadership and deep industry expertise will be pivotal in driving Livasa Hospitals' next chapter of growth while furthering its mission of delivering honest, affordable, and accessible healthcare."

With this leadership change, Livasa Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its service offerings and continuing its vision of making world-class healthcare accessible across the region. They aim to deliver healthcare excellence with innovation, compassion, and integrity, focusing on improving clinical outcomes through advanced technology and a dedicated, patient-first approach.

Livasa Hospitals, operating under Careivy Hospitals Private Limited, is one of the largest corporate chain of hospitals in Punjab and runs NABH-certified super specialty hospitals in the cities of Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Khanna and Nawanshahr and an upcoming hospital in Ludhiana. The network was acquired by India Resurgence Fund in September 2023.

For more information, please visit www.livasahospitals.com.

India Resurgence Fund ("IndiaRF"), promoted by Piramal Enterprises Limited and Bain Capital, invests capital from its $629mn maiden fund and its second fund which is being raised currently, primarily in control situations with a focus on providing effective capital solutions and driving operational transformation for businesses to reach their optimal potential. IndiaRF's investor base includes global marquee institutional investors and prominent international and domestic family offices. It looks to invest in businesses with fundamentally strong growth prospects including in themes linked to consumption, exports and infrastructure as well as harnessing India's strong industrial and manufacturing potential.

For more information, please visit www.indiarf.com.

