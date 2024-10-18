Living with the Theme: How Realty Developers are Conceptualizing Theme-based Projects

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 18: Luxury residential is on the uptick in the Indian realty market. According to a JLL report, Delhi-NCR contributed 64% of the total launches of luxury residential among the top seven cities in the first half of 2024. The region is witnessing a rise in demand for luxury housing, as most buyers are keener on the luxurious experiences of living these days. Amid such growth, the residential sector is introducing theme-based projects among key trends, offering homebuyers an immersive and one-of-a-kind experience.

With architecture, interior design, and community spaces combined under a central concept or theme such as nature, culture, wellness, or international aesthetics, these theme-based realty projects offer a lifestyle commensurate with the new-age buyer seeking something beyond a mere house. This unparalleled concept has revolutionized the real estate landscape with the growing desire for individuality and personalization in housing solutions. These projects seek to create a cohesive and immersive living experience by integrating the theme into every development aspect, from the architectural design to the interiors, landscaping, and shared community spaces. This approach allows homebuyers to embrace a unique lifestyle that reflects their aspirations, interests, and values.

Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group and Chairman of CREDAI National, shares, "India's rapid economic growth and rising purchasing power, especially among HNIs and urban elites, have transformed the real estate sector into a platform for creating aspirational, theme-based projects. These discerning buyers seek more than just luxury; they desire residences that are symbols of success and personal achievement. At Gaurs Group, we've embraced this vision by integrating unique themes into our ultra-luxury projects. The Islands by Gaurs offers a retreat-like experience, blending the charm of private island living with the sophistication of golf-inspired surroundings. Trecento Residences by Gaurs celebrates art, bringing artistic influences into everyday living, while Gaur NYC Residences immerses residents in a Manhattan-inspired urban lifestyle. Each of these projects was meticulously designed to blend exclusivity with aesthetic excellence, and their rapid sales success is a testament to the strong demand for these iconic, themed developments."

Developers are crafting homes inspired by international destinations, wellness retreats, eco-friendly living, or even cultural heritages, bringing creative concepts to life and appealing to the niche segments of homebuyers. Real estate developers like Prateek Group have been at the forefront of crafting thoughtful projects, and the group's upcoming premium residences in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad are influenced by the fantasy world theme and are likely to be an ideal property to have a serene living experience. Based on Colonial and European architecture, the project will be an empire of opulence, luxury, and unparalleled elegance. This reflects the group's innovation with more niche themes and stepping forward with futuristic designs to appeal to modern homebuyers.

Amit Modi, Director, of County Group, says, "With the changing lifestyle of buyers, they are looking for houses that represent their living standards. Our one such theme-based project - Cleo County beautifully embodies this vision, drawing inspiration from the elegance of Cleopatra. By integrating thematic elements that resonate with our residents, we aim to create a unique living environment that combines luxury, artistry, and a sense of connection to a rich historical narrative."

Besides, the integration of cutting-edge technology adds to the allure of thematic projects. Smart home features offer convenience and efficiency and elevate buyers' sophisticated living experiences. On top of that, theme-based living spaces that prioritize sustainability appeal to buyers increasingly making eco-conscious choices. Whether a wellness-focused community garden, an artistic plaza that showcases local art, or recreational spaces that promote active living, these communal elements offer a holistic living experience that enhances the quality of life and builds a sense of community among residents.

Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group, says, "As the Indian luxury marketplace is on a continued trajectory of growth, theme-based projects have become a rapidly developing trend in the country's real estate market. Buyers today are constantly seeking homes that tell a story and reveal cultural heritage. We look to embrace this trend by creating immersive environments that foster diverse heritage and allow residents to connect with their surroundings in meaningful ways."

Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO of RISE Infraventures, adds, "The new wave in the Indian real estate market is being brought through thematic projects as developers cater to the increasing demand of their clientele for luxury living. By focusing on thematic elements, be it wellness, sustainability, or cultural identity, developers can create distinctive living experiences that attract discerning buyers. Hence, we expect a huge influx in theme-based projects soon that not only meet market demands but also reflect the unique narratives of the communities they serve."

Thus, the appeal of theme-based housing lies in its ability to offer immersive experiences that transcend traditional living. As the real estate market evolves, theme-based projects' growing popularity is undeniably reshaping India's residential landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor