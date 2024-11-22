Livpure scores exceptional revenue growth of 50% and EBITDA growth of 271% in q2 over last year

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 22: Livpure, one of India's leading customer-centric brands, has announced impressive Q2 results, reporting a 50% revenue growth in quarter 2 over last year. This growth was driven by innovative product launches, strategic marketing investments, and the early festive season boost. The company's ongoing efforts in value engineering and transformation have continued to pay off, enabling Livpure to gain a firm competitive edge in the market.

Livpure's growth trajectory in Q2 has been marked by strong performance across various segments, with General Trade revenue growth reaching an impressive 55%. E-commerce and General Trade recorded a combined growth of 66%, while the Modern Trade segment surged with a 150% growth rate. In the service category, revenue grew by 40%, and Livpure's core category i.e. water purifiers saw a growth rate of 38%, highlighting the brand's commitment to addressing customer needs through superior quality and service.

As a result of this top-line expansion, EBITDA saw a remarkable increase, climbing 271% compared to last year's Q2 and delivering a 400 basis points improvement quarter-on-quarter. This increase demonstrates Livpure's effective operational strategies and its efficient response to rising demand, which enabled the company to leverage operating efficiencies for higher profitability.

Expressing optimism about the company's continued growth trajectory, Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, said, "Our Q2 results highlight the success of Livpure's transformation journey, built on a foundation of innovation and operational excellence. We are deeply committed to developing products that resonate with our customers, supported by our strengthened go-to-market strategy. The strong results we have achieved this quarter give us even greater confidence in our ability to drive sustainable growth well into the future."

In addition to strong financial performance, Livpure launched a series of new products that exemplify the brand's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement. The newly introduced Sereno Stainless water purifier aims to enhance user convenience while delivering enhanced filtration capabilities, ensuring healthier drinking water for families. Livpure has also expanded its portfolio with the entire range of BLDC chimneys, offering customers stylish, energy-efficient solutions that operate quietly, addressing the growing demand for functionality and aesthetics in home appliances.

Looking ahead, Livpure remains committed to its mission of delivering value to customers through advanced, user-centric solutions. The company's transformation efforts, backed by relentless innovation and a deep focus on customer experience, are expected to sustain its momentum and strengthen its position in the market for the coming quarters.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor