LKP Finance Limited Secures RS 125 Crore Equity Investment Led by SAGE ONE Investments and Others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: LKP Finance Limited (BSE: 507912), a leading BSE-listed fintech company under the Mufin Group, proudly announces the successful closure of a ₹125 crore equity funding round. This strategic raise, led by SAGE ONE Investmentsa renowned investment firm known for its disciplined approach and transformative bets in high-growth sectorsis complemented by contributions from the family office of Siddharth Iyer, Sandeep Kapadia, cricketer Shreyas Iyer, Mohit Agarwal, NAV Capital and other prominent high-net-worth Investors.

The capital infusion will accelerate LKP's mission to pioneer asset-light, technology-driven financial services, focusing on scalable, innovative solutions such as embedded payments and AI-powered platforms. This investment strengthens LKP's position to capitalize on India's rapidly evolving fintech landscape, targeting a 50% growth in platform engagement by FY26.

Bolstered by its recent integration into the Mufin Group, LKP leverages a robust net worth exceeding ₹350 crore to pursue high-margin, low-overhead fintech solutions. The company's focus on asset-light models positions it as a leader in delivering accessible, efficient financial services to diverse user base.

About LKP Finance Limited

Established in 1984 and listed on the BSE, LKP Finance Limited is a dynamic fintech innovator, dedicated to asset-light, technology-first solutions in financial services. As part of the Mufin Group, LKP serves over 10,00,000 users nationwide, blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to transformative impact.

